Biogen moves $10m in deposits to Black-owned OneUnited Bank

The biotech company Biogen said this week that it will deposit $10 million into Boston-based OneUnited Bank, one of the nation’s largest Black-owned financial institutions, a move that the two companies hope will spur further corporate support for Black-owned businesses.

OneUnited said it has attracted more than 50,000 new customers and $50 million in deposits over the summer, amid national protests calling for racial equality that began following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The bank had about $402 million in deposits as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“The Bank has consistently encouraged the Black community to use its considerable financial might more purposefully to send a message that is part protest, part progress,” said the bank’s chief executive, Kevin Cohee, in a statement.