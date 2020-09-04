AG Healey files 2 suits alleging discrimination at Roslindale and Fitchburg apartment complexes

Healey’s office is also seeking a preliminary injunction to protect the residents from further “hostile conduct,” the statement said.

In a statement, Healey’s office said it had filed a complaint in Suffolk Superior Court against Boston resident John Carey for allegedly violating the state Civil Rights Act by “harassing, threatening, and intimidating” several of his Black neighbors in residential rental units in Roslindale.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Friday it had filed two discrimination lawsuits, one against a tenant at a Roslindale apartment complex and the other against the managers of a Fitchburg complex.

A working telephone number for Carey, 61, couldn’t immediately be located, and no lawyer was listed for him on the online state court docket.

In a separate matter, Healey’s office filed suit in Middlesex Superior Court against Taymil Partners LLC, which manages an apartment complex in Fitchburg, for allegedly violating the state’s consumer protection and anti-discrimination laws by failing to address or prevent the racial harassment of a Latinx family by two white neighbors.

“The type of discrimination endured by these tenants is unacceptable – they were repeatedly harassed because of their race and made to feel unsafe in their own homes,” Healey said in the statement. “This hateful conduct has no place in our society, and we will take action to address discrimination in our communities.”

No lawyer was listed for Taymil in court records. An e-mail sent to the company Friday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.





