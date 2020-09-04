AP declares Jake Auchincloss winner in Fourth District Democratic primary

With the new numbers, Auchincloss’s lead over Mermell, a former Brookline selectwoman, expanded to 2,033 votes, with more than 156,000 ballots counted, according to unofficial results. It pushed Auchincloss’s preliminary district-wide total to 34,971 ballots, or 22.4 percent of the vote.

Auchincloss, 32, declared victory over Brookline’s Jesse Mermell after the last of the district’s 34 cities and towns reported results in the nine-way primary to succeed Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

FRANKLIN — Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor and Marine veteran who pitched himself as a centrist choice in a crowded progressive field, won the Fourth Congressional District’s Democratic primary, the Associated Press said early Friday morning, more than two days after polls closed.

“I’m honored that the people of the Massachusetts Fourth District have chosen me as the Democratic nominee for Congress,” Auchincloss said in a statement at about 1:30 a.m., shortly after the AP called the race. “We won 25 of the 34 cities and towns across the district, a testament to the strong, full-district campaign we built.”

The newly reported results put a margin of more than 1 percentage point between the two candidates, according to the unofficial figures — apparently too wide a gap to legally allow Mermell to request a district-wide recount, a possibility she had held open Thursday and for which she had begun soliciting signatures.

David Guarino, a Mermell spokesman, did not immediately say if Mermell had plans to concede. “We appreciate the long hours put in to counting the votes and will have more to say after we have a chance to review,” he said in a statement.

Auchincloss, a former Republican, will face Julie Hall of Attleboro, the GOP nominee, in November, where he’ll be heavily favored in a district where Hillary Clinton won by 24 points in the 2016 presidential election and Barack Obama by 16 points four years earlier.

His nomination as a moderate choice marks a notable break within a district that had overwhelmingly and repeatedly re-elected Kennedy, a Medicare-for-All supporter and popular progressive figure. Auchincloss does not support a single-payer health care system, and tracked to the right of other progressive priorities; for example, he does not support ending qualified immunity for police.

Friday’s count appeared to bring finality to a long, unsettled process that stretched more than 53 hours after Tuesday’s election ended, during which Auchincloss and Mermell separated themselves from the unwieldy Democratic pack but waited for thousands of uncounted ballots to be tallied.

It was especially wrenching in Franklin, the last town to report results. State and local elections officials huddled in a high school gymnasium for more than 9 hours, first tallying thousands of outstanding ballots, inputting the results, and, after an apparent printer malfunction, announcing the results shortly after 1 a.m. Auchincloss won the town with 1,538 votes, 656 more than Mermell, who placed third.

Mermell had earlier raised doubts about the vote count itself, charging that there may be more outstanding ballots beyond those counted in three communities — Newton, Wellesley, and Franklin — on Thursday under a court order.

A judge had approved a petition from Secretary of State William F. Galvin to allow officials in those communities to continue tallying what was initially estimated to be 1,450 uncounted votes from Tuesday’s primary.

The Franklin town clerk’s office initially told Galvin it had 600 ballots left to count, but state officials, fearing the estimate was “inconsistent” with the number of mail-in ballots residents had requested, arrived to perform an inventory. Officials ultimately identified more ballots across the town’s eight precincts, totaling more than 2,700, according to the preliminary results.

Given the primary’s heavily divided nine-way field, Mermell had faced a steep climb to not only close the gap with Auchincloss, but to gain enough votes to potentially force a recount.

Under state law, a campaign can file a petition by Friday, with at least 500 signatures, for a district-wide recount, but only if the margin between first and second place is within 0.5 percent. If the margin is larger, a campaign can also ask for more narrow recounts at the precinct or city ward levels, needing to file only 10 signatures with each request.

Auchincloss carved a path to the nomination thanks, in part, because of what he wasn’t. He campaigned as a pragmatic foil to President Trump in a field full of progressive options, describing himself as an “Obama-Baker” voter who, if elected, would be a willing partner in Washington to the state’s popular Republican governor, Charlie Baker.

During the primary, Auchincloss was often on the defensive against his more progressive rivals, who sought to frame him as ill-suited for the solid-blue district after he was previously enrolled as a Republican and worked for the state GOP and Governor Charlie Baker’s 2014 campaign. (Auchincloss later re-enrolled as a Democrat after winning his Newton City Council seat in 2015.)

He faced constant attacks from an EMILY’s List-associated super PAC, which spent nearly $450,000 in attempting to cast him as out-of-touch with the Democratic district.

But Auchincloss, who has distant family ties to the Kennedys, received help from a super PAC that spent more than a half-million dollars supporting his candidacy after receiving at least $187,500 from his mother, father, and stepfather. All told, the race was a magnet for outside groups, with roughly $2 million in spending — nearly half of which was dedicated to Auchincloss.

Mermell was, by far, Auchincloss’s most relentless critic in the race’s final weeks, saying last month that the Newton Democrat was “someone who has been indefensibly out of step with this district time after time,” citing controversial past comments and social media posts.

She often used Auchincloss as a foil, framing the primary as a two-way race and him as someone who “does not represent our values.” On Thursday, before the race was called, she declined to say if she would support Auchincloss if he was the nominee.

Auchincloss’s backing of Baker, an abortion-rights-supporting, socially liberal Republican, did not appear to be a check against him in the more moderate Bristol County communities that anchor the district’s southern end, said state Representative Patricia A. Haddad, a Somerset Democrat and Auchincloss supporter.

Preliminary results showed Auchincloss winning Fall River and all of its immediate neighbors. Auchincloss campaigned repeatedly in the area, going as far as to tout the backing of the Democratic mayor of nearby New Bedford, even though it’s outside the district.

When Baker won reelection in 2018 by 33 points, he got 71 percent of the vote in Bristol County, a 42-point margin over his Democratic opponent.

“People don’t go to the extremes” in this region, said Haddad, the Massachusetts House’s third-ranking Democrat.

“I very much reflect my district, which is progressive at times and conservative at times,” she said. “I just really thought [Auchincloss] was a good fit, for the whole district.”

Mermell carried the district’s wealthy northern suburbs, winning Brookline, Wellesley, Dover, Needham and Newton, preliminary results show.

She was bolstered by endorsements from some of the state’s highest-profile Democrats, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley and state Attorney General Maura Healey, and the consolidation of support from onetime candidates Dave Cavell of Brookline and Christopher Zannetos of Wellesley, who suspended their campaigns in August.

But she struggled to carve out enough support as the district stretched farther south. In Attleboro, Fall River, and Taunton — three of the district’s largest communities outside the Boston suburbs — Mermell finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, unofficial results show.

Newton City Councilor Becky Walker Grossman placed third in the primary, with more than 28,000 votes, and Natalia Linos, a Brookline epidemiologist who entered the race only in May, finished fourth, preliminary results indicated.

Ihssane Leckey, a former Wall Street regulator from Brookline, and Alan Khazei, a cofounder of City Year and a Brookline resident, followed. Zannetos, Brookline attorney Ben Sigel, and Cavell rounded out the voting.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout