Authorities identify man shot and killed in Dorchester

Authorities said Friday they have identified a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester on Wednesday.
James Martin, of Dorchester, died in a local hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound near 336 Adams St. at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said in a press release.
The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
