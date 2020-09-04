Ball Python reportedly found in Jamaica Plain

Officials are investigating after a Python was reportedly spotted in Jamaica Plain on Friday, a spokeswoman for Boston Parks and Recreation Department said.
Madison Sargeant, who was walking in the neighborhood, Tweeted a photo of what she said was a Ball Python. She said in a Twitter message that she saw the Python at around Noon.
There’s a ball python in Jamaica Plain and I have multiple questions as to how it got here. pic.twitter.com/9eE1KGvCNn— Madison Sargeant (@SargeantMadison) September 4, 2020
The snake was spotted by a couple walking along the wooded area near Parley Vale, Sargeant said. The couple pointed it out to her and she took a photo.
Sargeant said she also called Boston Animal Care and Control, a city agency
Animal control had no further information about the Python Friday evening.
