Ball Python reportedly found in Jamaica Plain

Madison Sargeant, who was walking in the neighborhood, Tweeted a photo of what she said was a Ball Python. She said in a Twitter message that she saw the Python at around Noon.

Officials are investigating after a Python was reportedly spotted in Jamaica Plain on Friday, a spokeswoman for Boston Parks and Recreation Department said.

The snake was spotted by a couple walking along the wooded area near Parley Vale, Sargeant said. The couple pointed it out to her and she took a photo.

Sargeant said she also called Boston Animal Care and Control, a city agency

Animal control had no further information about the Python Friday evening.

