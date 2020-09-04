New England news in brief

Police and the mayor in Maine’s largest city said Friday they’ve been made aware of “troubling social media activity” in advance of a racial justice protest and they are calling for a peaceful demonstration. Portland is expected to be the site of a demonstration on Saturday against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., by police. Portland Police Chief Frank Clark and Mayor Kate Snyder said Friday the city must be the site of calm, despite tensions surrounding the protests. “The city and department are committed to ensuring the Constitutional rights of any individual or group to gather in order to peacefully and lawfully protest,” the city said in a statement. The demonstration is expected to draw a few hundred people. Organizers have used a Facebook announcement to ask residents to “join us at this protest to stand up against injustice.” They’ve also called for social distancing and mask use. (AP)





MILLINOCKET, Maine

Three coronavirus deaths now linked to wedding

Public health authorities have now linked three COVID-19 deaths to a wedding last month in the Penobscot County town of Millinocket. A spokesman for the Maine Centers for Disease Control said Friday via e-mail that the agency “has confirmed a third death linked to the ongoing outbreak investigation of an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket region.” Further information about the third person who died wasn’t immediately available.





BARRE

Man arrested in connection with reported homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the Worcester County town of Barre, authorities said Friday. The suspect was identified as Robert Leger, 71, of 113 Town Farm Road, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office. Leger was scheduled to be arraigned in East Brookfield District Court Friday afternoon. State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said local police and state troopers responded to Town Farm Road Friday morning and secured the scene. “The scene is secured and is being processed by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “There is no threat to public safety.” No details about the victim or the circumstances were immediately available.

PROVIDENCE

Restaurant agrees to pay workers back wages, overtime

A city restaurant popular with lawyers who work at the nearby courthouse has agreed to pay more than $79,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers the federal minimum wage and overtime pay, authorities said. The ownership of the Parkside Rotisserie & Bar this week entered a consent judgment and order with the federal government to pay almost $40,000 in back wages and the same amount in damages to more than 30 employees, the Providence Journal reported. US Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia filed a complaint and consent judgment against the Parkside in US District Court on Thursday following a yearlong investigation. Federal authorities also said the restaurant discriminated against employees by threatening to retaliate against them if they spoke to investigators. The order specifies that the owner agreed not to report or threaten to report workers to immigration or law enforcement authorities. Joseph Pezza, ownership’s lawyer, declined comment. (AP)





HARTFORD

Lawmakers extend governor’s executive powers

A Democratic-controlled special committee of Connecticut legislative leaders voted Friday to extend Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers until Feb. 9, following a pointed partisan debate where Republicans argued changes need to be made six months into the coronavirus pandemic. On a party-line vote of 6-4, the panel defeated a Republican motion to block the extension of powers granted to Lamont under the public health emergency he issued in March. Lamont’s powers were set to expire on Sept. 9. Democratic lawmakers linked Lamont’s ability to make quick decisions using his authority under public health emergency and civil preparedness orders with the state’s current low rate of infection. It’s been roughly around 1 percent for weeks. They argued that putting an end to his powers suddenly would end something that’s working well. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

In-person court proceedings resuming

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is resuming in-person oral arguments on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and some criminal trials and some hearings also are going to be conducted in person, according to new orders related to the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday. In-person proceedings in the courts remain limited through Monday, Sept. 28. The court said criminal trials, delinquency/CHINS adjudicatory hearings, child support enforcement hearings, and termination of parental rights hearings will be conducted in person. (AP)



