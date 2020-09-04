No high school football in R.I. this fall but soccer teams will play

But she said she is hoping Rhode Island can have football and volleyball seasons in the spring, or “Fall 2,” as she called it.

“I know that is a bummer,” Raimondo said of the football and volleyball news. “I am sorry for that.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will not allow high school teams to play football or volleyball this fall because of the pandemic, but it will allow other sports such as soccer, field hockey, and tennis, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Friday.

“We are hoping that by then, things will be better and safer,” she said.

Raimondo had previously announced that all but two public school districts have the “green light” to open for full in-person learning beginning on Sept. 14. Providence, the state’s largest school district, and Central Falls cannot fully reopen because both cities have weekly coronavirus positive test rates of at least 100 per 100,000 residents.

On Friday, the governor said, “I am very excited to announce there will be school sports in the state of Rhode Island this fall.”

But she said high school sports will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some sports will be prohibited while others will be modified.

Raimondo said cross-country and tennis are no-contact outdoor sports that are considered low risk, and they can take place this fall with “very minimal changes.”

Soccer, field hockey, and sideline cheer have more physical contact but they can proceed this fall with modifications, she said. Those restrictions are still being finalized, but they are likely to include procedures for disinfecting the ball, penalties for intentional direct contact, and electronic whistles for referees, she said.

Football will not be allowed in the fall because it requires close contact, including blocking and tackling, and volleyball will not be allowed because it is played indoors and all the players touch the same ball, she said.

“I am hopeful there will be football in the spring,” Raimondo said. “Stay in shape. Maybe run cross-country. We hope you will be able to play in the spring.”

Students from Providence and Central Falls can play fall sports even though their school districts are not returning to in-person education, she said. And students will be allowed to play fall sports in other districts, such as Warwick, where officials plan to reopen with distance learning only, she said.

“It wouldn’t be right to punish kids for the unwillingness of adults in those districts to do the hard work of getting kids back to school,” Raimondo said.

If students in those districts are isolated in their rooms doing distance learning all day, it’s going to be even more important for them to get out of the house, get some fresh air, and be part of a team, she said.

Teams that are allowed to play can begin practicing on Sept. 21, and games will begin a couple of weeks later, she said. The fall season will wrap up by Thanksgiving. The state is issuing the same guidelines for middle schools.

Raimondo – who played rugby at Harvard and often jokes that it prepared her for a career in politics – said youth sports are vital for students, providing them with physical, mental, and social benefits.

“Any of us who have played sports,” she said, “know how important it is in the life of a child. It’s about having the chance to have a mentor who’s an adult, who’s a coach; seeing your friends; learning how to get up when you fall down; learning discipline, how to be a competitor; to get fresh air, be healthy.”

For a lot of students, sports are the reason they stay in school or try hard at school, she said.

So, Raimondo said, state officials work hard with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League to figure out how to allow some fall sports to continue safely.

On Friday, the Department of Health reported no new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Rhode Island, and it reported 58 more positive tests out of 8,870 tests the prior day – for a percent positive rate of 0.7 percent.

“Less than 1 percent – that is a very stable picture,” Raimondo said of the percent positive race. “As you think about going back to school, you should know – look at the facts – we are in a very good place.”

Latest coronavirus data from the Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

Raimondo said that it wasn’t long ago that Rhode Island was struggling to test more than 1,000 people per day. But on Thursday, the state saw nearly 9,000 tests, with an average turnaround time of less than two days, she said.

Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott reported that Rhode Island had 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight people in intensive care, and four people on ventilators.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.