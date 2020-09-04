Northeastern dismisses 11 first-year students for partying

The students were asked to move out immediately, be tested for COVID-19, enter quarantine if they test positive, and then leave. Their university housing payments will not be refunded, per university rules.

The students were caught at the Westin Hotel, which is being used as a temporary dormitory this semester, on Wednesday night without masks and not social distancing, according to university spokeswoman Renata Nyul.

Northeastern University has dismissed 11 first-year students after they were caught violating social distancing rules, the school announced Friday .

Northeastern is one of several large universities in Boston that have brought students back to campus this semester, amid strict guidelines that aim to prevent an outbreak of the virus like the ones that have shut down schools elsewhere in the country like the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Last month the school sent stern letters to 115 freshmen and their parents after the students indicated on social media that they intended to attend parties this fall.

The students dismissed this week will have the right to contest their dismissal at an expedited hearing, the school said.

