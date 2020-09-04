Police investigating reported homicide in Barre

Police were investigating a report of a homicide in Barre Friday morning.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said local police and state troopers responded to an address on Town Farm Road in Barre and secured the scene. There is currently no danger to the public, he said.

“The scene is secured and is being processed by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “There is no threat to public safety.”