This college pledge will totally solve everything

• I promise to spend as much time as possible in my concrete bunker, breathing recirculated air.

As you await your chance to have a cotton swab stuffed so far up your nose it will erase the brain cell that contains your middle name, we’d like you to take a moment to please review and sign this pledge, which will ensure that we have gone through the motions of pretending there is some way this will work out.

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to Boston, America’s premier college town and petri dish!

• I promise to loudly say “I’m here to learn, not to party,” whenever there are narcs listening, and there are always narcs listening.

• I promise to stop calling the RAs narcs.

• I promise to make Instagram stories complaining about the boxed meals I am served while I am stuck in my dorm, if only to entertain my parents as they work their third job to pay for that boxed meal.

• I promise not to block my parents on Instagram or else they’ll change the Netflix password.

• I promise not to attend parties or social gatherings with more than 25 people. Boston University’s dean of students made it very clear that students who host or attend such gatherings will be suspended for the semester. He repeated that number, 25, many times in his warning letter, just so it is clear. Twenty-five.

• When I throw an absolute rager with 24 people in my dorm room, I promise I will have a printed copy of the dean’s letter taped to my door, on which I will have added the hashtag #sorrynotsorry.

• I promise that when I do attend parties with more than 25 people, I will try my best to not post about it on social media, but let’s be realistic.

• I promise to wear a mask when hooking up with a fellow student. And I promise to change that mask before hooking up with their roommate behind their back.

• I promise that I will disinfect the bong each time it is passed to me. (Just kidding, we vape in the back of the classrooms now, but everyone has their own so it’s safe.)

• In the three weeks I will be in Boston before this all goes horribly wrong and we are sent home, I promise I will wear a mask in all public places, as that gives me a much better shot at having my fake ID work.

• I promise not to visit Allston under any circumstance, unless it is to pick up a couch off the curb, or because it is a Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

• I promise not to respond “hell yeah” to an online poll asking if I’m going to party, as did 115 incoming geniuses at Northeastern who immediately got narc’d on.

• I promise to continue to make jokes about Harvard students, even though those nerds aren’t here because they were smart enough to stay home. Nerds.

• In an effort to actually get to see what my classmates look like, I promise to seek out opportunities where we are allowed to interact without masks, such as a Trump rally.

• On my first Saturday morning in Boston, I promise to wake up at the crack of noon and change my Facebook status to “Not sure if I have a hangover or COVID,” which will totally amuse my family back home, who can’t wait for me to fly home and infect everyone.

