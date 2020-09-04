Mass. reports 219 new coronavirus cases, 22 new deaths

The number of individuals given the coronavirus test increased by 17,559, state officials reported Friday, bringing that total to more than 1.8 million, and the total number of tests conducted to date rose to more than 2.6 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 169 people for a total of 114,277.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 22 to 8,892, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 219, bringing the total to 120,038.

The key metrics the state is monitoring as the economy reopens remain low relative to the springtime surge, even as testing has ramped up and many college students returned to campus in recent weeks.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests remained steady at 0.9 percent, the lowest number that figure has been so far in the pandemic.

The three day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up to 318 as of Thursday from 313 the day before.

The number of hospitals utilizing surge capacity remained steady at two as of Thursday, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases of the coronavirus dropped to 14 as of Tuesday, down from 15 the day before.

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday, both Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker this week implored Mass. residents to avoid large gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in communities with high rates of the virus.

“The last thing we should do is give it opportunities,” Baker said at a press conference on Thursday, “as frustrating and as difficult as that can be.”

Northeastern University on Friday announced it had dismissed 11 students for violating social distancing rules stemming from a gathering at the Westin Hotel.

