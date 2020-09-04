In ’69, Seaver stood tall on the mound and on antiwar soapbox

In this Sept. 27, 1969, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver holds up a No. 25 Mets uniform after winning his 25th victory of the year, against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Reading the sad news of Tom Seaver’s death, I’m reminded of the 1969 New York Mets, known until then as the Lovable Losers, and of the United States’ disastrous embroilment in Vietnam.

That year, Seaver had made a statement that “if the Mets can win the World Series, then we can get out of Vietnam,” an extraordinary act in those days for a professional athlete.