In ’69, Seaver stood tall on the mound and on antiwar soapbox

Reading the sad news of Tom Seaver’s death, I’m reminded of the 1969 New York Mets, known until then as the Lovable Losers, and of the United States’ disastrous embroilment in Vietnam.
That year, Seaver had made a statement that “if the Mets can win the World Series, then we can get out of Vietnam,” an extraordinary act in those days for a professional athlete.
I recall that during Game 4 of the World Series between the Mets and the Baltimore Orioles, my husband, Michael, and I were marching Mass. Ave. from Cambridge to Boston with hundreds of others, in protest against the war, our young children on our shoulders, chanting our chants.
As we clomped through Central Square, we saw that office workers along the way were holding signs in the windows with the game score. Seaver was pitching, and the Mets were ahead. We all cheered, and we were cheered. A great pitcher became our hero that day.
Gail Mazur
Cambridge