Back to school, haltingly but happily

Updated September 4, 2020, 51 minutes ago
If every day from March through August was like Sunday, every day in our house this week has been a Monday. The kind when you brush your teeth, wear (mostly) real clothes, and actually leave the house.

I know we are among the fortunate few whose children can attend school in person (at least for now). I am not an expert on the many and painful health considerations of sending our kids to school in person, and my husband and I are worried, of course, about the risks — to our family and to others — of having them in school. As a mother, though, I know this: Despite the difficulties to be expected during a week full of Mondays following a 180-day weekend, our kids are smiling like they have not in six months.

They are showing glimmers of newfound self-confidence and optimism. We see their newly robust appetites at dinner, their (near) willingness to embrace a healthy sleep schedule, and their interest in talking about regular kid stuff (and not just the exhausting news cycle).

This is hard. There are no solid answers that I know of, and who knows if their in-person school will last through the fall or even through the month. But seeing our kids go to school and feel good about it feels right.

Rachel Reingold Mandel

Newton