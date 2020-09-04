Back to school, haltingly but happily

If every day from March through August was like Sunday, every day in our house this week has been a Monday. The kind when you brush your teeth, wear (mostly) real clothes, and actually leave the house.

I know we are among the fortunate few whose children can attend school in person (at least for now). I am not an expert on the many and painful health considerations of sending our kids to school in person, and my husband and I are worried, of course, about the risks — to our family and to others — of having them in school. As a mother, though, I know this: Despite the difficulties to be expected during a week full of Mondays following a 180-day weekend, our kids are smiling like they have not in six months.