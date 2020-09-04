Class in session, lesson 1: Being stuck in your dorm is not ‘jail’

As a part-time faculty member, I know firsthand how hard COVID-19 has been on college students, and I empathize with their feelings of loneliness, isolation, and mourning (”Welcome to college. Now go to your room.” Page A1, Aug. 30). The transition to college is challenging under normal circumstances, and this is certainly not the best of times.

However, I am optimistic that once classes start, first-year students who compare college to “a jail” may encounter theorist Michel Foucault, and will understand why constant examinations and surveillance are built into the very structure of these institutions. I am also hopeful that the critical thinking skills these students acquire will help them understand the profound inequalities that plague our society, and why comparing Wellesley College orientation to jail in the era of mass incarceration is deeply problematic.