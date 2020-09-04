Home of the Week: For under $675,000, Somerville condo plays all the angles

Year built: 1892/converted1987

Square feet: 1,105

Beds: 3

Baths: 1 full

Sewer/water: Public

Condo fees: $282 a month

Taxes: $6,255 (2020)

Current riders may think it a curse, but future residents may find the Magoun Square Green Line station under construction a short walk from this three-bedroom condo a blessing.

Unit 3F is one of three units in a roughly 130-year-old Victorian that was converted into condos in 1987. (There are two more condos in the carriage house.) The condo now features multiple skylights, oak flooring, five-panel doors, an updated kitchen, and a true Somerville blessing: one deeded off-street parking space.

Located on the third floor, the entrance to this unit opens into a foyer with doors to the primary and a secondary bedroom and the full bath. The foyer is open to the main living areas, which feature high ceilings, skylights, and exposed beams.

The hardwood flooring in the foyer is laid vertically and flows into the living room, where it was installed horizontally, creating a pretty delineation. The 247-square-foot space is 22-feet deep and features a chandelier and a sharply angled nook with two skylights and a pair of windows.

From here, the unit flows into an eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. A stacked laundry unit is hidden in a closet. The space ends in a granite-topped breakfast bar with seating that’s nestled in a comfy nook with two windows, a skylight, and a coffee bar.

Need something more formal? There’s a roughly 70-square-foot dining room with a pair of windows, a dome light, and a chair rail off the kitchen.

If your guests are staying over, there is a 133-square-foot bedroom off the living room with two windows, a dome light, and a single-door closet.

At 181 square feet, the owner bedroom is by far the largest. The single-door closet is on the left as one enters, and natural light comes in from a single window and a skylight built into the triangular ceiling. A pair of sconces flank the bed area, and track lighting hangs above it all.

The other bedroom, which is 105 square feet, offers track lighting and a single-door closet.

The full bathroom is a playful visual and textural break from the hardwood flooring and light colors found in the rest of the home. It has black-and-white checkerboard ceramic tile flooring, a single honey-colored wood vanity topped with black granite, and a tub/shower combination with black and white ceramic tiles. The cabinetry is the same color as the cabinets in the kitchen, and there is also another thing the bath and the rest of this unit have in common: A sharply angled ceiling dotted with a skylight.

The unit has exclusive rights to an undeveloped roof area and shared access to the backyard, which offers a deck, gazebo, grill area, and room for a vegetable garden. Basement storage is available, and heat and hot water are included with the condo fee.

Declan O’Toole of SelectRE Boston has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Take the virtual tour.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com.

