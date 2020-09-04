Boston College picked to finish 13th in ACC preseason football poll

Boston College was picked to finish 13th among a field of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason football media poll released Friday.
Under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, the Eagles garnered 532 points to finish ahead of only Syracuse (449) and Georgia Tech (339).
Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to capture a sixth straight ACC title, receiving 132 of the 134 first-place votes. Notre Dame, which is playing in the ACC this season only as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, received the other two first-place votes.
Individually for BC, offensive tackle Ben Petrula and offensive guard Zion Johnson were named to the All-ACC preseason team after earning All-ACC second-team honors as juniors last season. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the league’s preseason Player of the Year.
In its 10-game ACC schedule, BC is slated to play each of the top five teams in the poll: Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. The Eagles will host UNC (Oct. 3), Notre Dame (Nov. 14), and Louisville (Nov. 27) at Alumni Stadium, and will travel to Virginia Tech (Oct. 17) and Clemson (Oct. 31).
The ACC elected to remove divisions this season, so the top two teams with the highest conference win percentages will meet in Charlotte, N.C., on either Dec. 12 or 19 for the ACC Championship.
BC opens its season at Duke Sept. 19 before hosting Texas State Sept. 26 for its only nonconference game.
The preseason poll
(first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points)
1. Clemson (132) — 2,008
2. Notre Dame (2) — 1,824
3. North Carolina — 1,682
4. Louisville — 1,434
5. Virginia Tech — 1,318
6. Miami — 1,280
7. Florida State — 1,177
8. Pitt — 1.132
9. Virginia — 994
10. Wake Forest — 659
11. North Carolina State — 634
12. Duke — 618
13. Boston College — 532
14. Syracuse — 449
15. Georgia Tech — 339