Boston College picked to finish 13th in ACC preseason football poll

Boston College was picked to finish 13th among a field of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason football media poll released Friday.

Under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, the Eagles garnered 532 points to finish ahead of only Syracuse (449) and Georgia Tech (339).

Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to capture a sixth straight ACC title, receiving 132 of the 134 first-place votes. Notre Dame, which is playing in the ACC this season only as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, received the other two first-place votes.