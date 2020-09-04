Games 39 and 40: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader today at Fenway Park. Zack Godley will be on the mound for Game 1, and Chris Mazza gets the call for Game 2.

Pitching: RHP Tanner Roark (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

RED SOX (12-26): 1. Verdugo RF, 2. Devers 3B, 3. Bogaerts SS, 4. Martinez DH, 5. Plawecki C, 6. Bradley Jr. CF, 7. Muñoz LF, 8. Chavis 1B, 9. Peraza 2B

Advertisement

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-3, 7.71 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Godley: Biggio 0-1, Grichuk 0-8, Guerrero Jr. 1-2, Gurriel Jr. 1-3, Hernández 0-3, Jansen 0-1, Panik 5-24, Shaw 3-10, Tellez 0-1, Villar 2-6

Red Sox vs. Roark: Bogaerts 4-4, Bradley Jr. 0-0, Devers 0-3, Martinez 1-6, Muñoz 0-2, Peraza 1-10, Plawecki 2-7, Verdugo 2-4, Vázquez 0-2

Game 2 lineups

BLUE JAYS: TBA

Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

RED SOX: TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (0-1, 7.88)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Mazza: Has not faced any Blue Jays batters.

Red Sox vs. Stripling: Peraza 1-6, Martinez 0-4, Bradley Jr. 0-3, Bogaerts 1-4, Benintendi 0-4, Vazquez 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2, Munoz 0-2, Devers 1-2.

Stat of the day: This is the Red Sox’ worst 38-game stretch since going 10-28 to finish the 2012 season.

Notes: Godley was 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA in six outings with the Blue Jays last season. In four career appearances (two starts) against the Blue Jays, Godley is 0-1, 3.09. He pitched four scoreless innings in a start against Toronto on Aug. 8. ... Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting .291 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and a .945 OPS in his last 16 games. ... Roark is 0-2 with a 9.22 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Red Sox. He allowed four runs in three innings at Boston on Aug. 7. ... Stripling has faced the Red Sox twice in his career, going 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA over 10 innings.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney