Joel Kiviranta’s hat trick leads Stars past Avalanche, into West final

Dallas will open the conference finals Sunday night against Vancouver or Vegas, who were playing a Game 7 of their own Friday night at Rogers Place. There had never been an NHL Game 7 played at a neutral site before the two games.

Kiviranta scored on a quick shot after a pass from Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third postseason game, on the ice for the series finale with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after scoring once in 11 regular-season games.

Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7 in Edmonton, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

The Avalanche were trying to get to their first Western Conference finals since 2002, and forced Game 7 after being down 3-1 in the series. Third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson, a 30-year-old journeyman who had never started a playoff game before winning consecutive elimination games, couldn’t make one more save. He had 31 saves in the final game.

Dallas won the previous two Game 7s it played against Colorado, beating the Avalanche in the Western Conference finals in 1999 and 2000 to make it to the Stanley Cup final. The Stars won their only title in 1999.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals for Dallas, tying it at 3 with 8:32 left with assists from John Klingberg and Jamie Benn. That was only a couple of minutes after Radulov came out of the penalty box for an interference penalty.

But in a series when the two teams combined for 57 goals, and were tied four times in the finale, they scored 10 seconds apart late in regulation.

Colorado had a 4-3 lead with 3:40 left in regulation after Vladislav Namestnikov scored his second goal of the game. But 10 seconds later, Kiviranta scored his second goal.

Nazeem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who played without captain Gabriel Landeskog (unfit to play) and didn’t get a point from scoring wizard Nathan MacKinnon for the first time in 15 games this postseason.

The Avs led 3-2 with 14:15 left in the second period when Stars goalie Anton Khudobin couldn’t get control of a puck, and Kadri scored on a backhander from the left side of the net. That was Kadri’s sixth power play goal, matching Joe Sakic (1996) for the second-most in franchise postseason history behind Michel Goulet’s seven in 1985 for the Quebec Nordiques.

And Kadri twice came oh-so-close to scoring again in that period. He had one shot ricochet off the post and Khudobin was falling back when he extended his left arm for a glove save on another Kadri shot that looked like it was head into the net.

Dallas had an extra skater on the ice during a delayed penalty early in the second period when tying the game at 2-2. Rookie Denis Gurianov took a shot toward traffic, and it went off Kiviranta’s blade and past Hutchinson.

Andre Burakovsky, who won a Stanley Cup title with Washington in 2018 but was traded by the Capitals after last season, converted a turnover by Dallas defender Jamie Olesksiak into an unassisted goal and a 2-1 lead midway lead through the first period. Burakovsky got his fourth goal in six career Game 7s.

The Stars scored only 2 1/2 minutes into the game when Radulov jammed in a loose puck soon after Hutchinson was unable to clear it out of the zone from behind the net. But their lead lasted only 69 seconds, with Colorado getting even on Ian Cole took a shot into traffic that went off the stick of teammate Namestnikov for a 1-1 tie.

Khudobin made 40 saves.

After winning to advance to the Eastern Conference final, the Tampa Bay Lightning went a few days not knowing when, where or who they would be playing next.

Because of the unique circumstances of the NHL playoff bubbles, there was a chance they'd remain in Toronto to open the next series despite the initial idea of the entire final four happening in Edmonton.

They finished off the Bruins in five games, but the three other second-round series that started 3-1 all went to a Game 7, leaving the Lightning to sit around, wait and wonder before finding out late Thursday night they will play Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday.

“Got to throw about six itineraries out,” coach Jon Cooper said, “so that was good.”

Who they face is still to be determined by Game 7 between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, but the Lightning knowing the when and where gives them the peace of mind to fly to Edmonton hoping they can recapture the rhythm that got them through the first two rounds in five games each.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we’re going to go a week between games,” Cooper said Friday. “To replicate the intensity that we had the two previous series, it’s hard to do. You’re definitely not going to do that in practice. We’ve just got to depend on the mental side for us.”

Tampa Bay is now fighting a physical and mental battle that’s the opposite of two teams going through a long, grueling playoff series. Players didn’t take the ice for a couple of days to rest up, and when practice resumed, they paid particular attention to what it might take to handle a weeklong layoff.

“In practice by imitating game-like situations is the only way you can kind of stay ready,” forward Alex Killorn said. “You want to make sure in these days you get your rest just because that’s definitely an advantage over teams that are playing. But you also don’t want to lose that edge going forward, that edge that you had when you were playing every other day.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said his team's nine-day layoff between the first and second round last year contributed to losing that edge. The Lightning understand that challenge. They had a week off in 2018 after beating New Jersey in the first round, beat Boston in five and then lost to Trotz's Capitals in a seven-game East final that they led 3-2.

Drawing from that experience, the first couple of practices back were short and up tempo and exceeded Cooper's expectations.

“Usually after two days off, regardless, it’s a little bit of a sloppy mess for the first 15 minutes,” he said. “I was impressed with the execution. Guys were snapping it around.”

The Lightning get an added advantage over the winner of the Islanders-Flyers series in that they get to settle into the Edmonton bubble a day earlier and can practice Sunday while their opponent is traveling. Cooper acknowledged some feelings of nostalgia about leaving the Toronto locales that have become “home” for the past six weeks, but change is good.

“We’ve been kind of in the same situation, going to the same restaurants, same everything for the past I don’t know how long it’s been,” forward Tyler Johnson said. “But at the same time, we haven’t been [to Edmonton] yet, so we don’t know exactly what the situation will be there. We’re going there to play hockey, so that’s really all that matters.”