Newly named starter Cam Newton wants you to ‘tune in and see’ the Patriots offense for yourself

Newton said being named the starter evoked an “emotion that is kind of hard to explain in words,” but cited the caliber of coaches he’s working with.

“The most exciting thing is that nobody knows, and you’re still not going to know, so you just got to tune in and see,” he said with a laugh.

A day after coach Bill Belichick told Patriots players Cam Newton would be starting the season at quarterback, Newton was asked what part of the offense he was most excited about.

“You know, I’ve had a plan to, since I’ve been here, to just become the best player I can possibly be, be coached, and be coachable.

“I know I’ll be coached by [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels and [quarterbacks] coach Jedd [Fisch], and obviously coach Bill, and those guys haven’t let me down yet. I just try to be of service in any way I can possibly be, and anything they ask of me, I do it.”

He said he was left equally speechless upon learning he was voted an offensive captain. While some may have expected Newton to come in and lead, he said, he never felt that way, and entered training camp with a mission to prove himself to his teammates.

“I wanted to make sure they understood my drive and understanding that I’m not taking this opportunity for granted,” he said. “Whether it’s showing up as early as I do, or leaving as late as I have, I know people know that my heart is in the right place ... there’s nothing I wouldn’t do other than put [the team’s] best interest at heart.”

Julian Edelman joined the Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Friday and spoke about Newton being named an offensive captain after joining the Patriots this offseason.

“It says a lot. He came in with an energy. He came in with a purpose,” Edelman said. “He came in as a natural leader and that’s what you want to see from that position ... You’re excited for it, because now we can get it going.”

Newton appears to be gelling especially well with Belichick.

On Monday, the Patriots coach told Sirius XM that he can understand why Newton has had the success he’s had.

“Nobody works harder than Cam does,” Belichick said. “Cam’s the type of player that works on things that he’s not as good at, and really tries to improve on a daily basis. And that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players — really, any of us to do.”

On Friday, Newton echoed similar sentiments about his new coach.

“He’s an unbelievable teacher of the game, and I think that’s not highlighted enough,” he said.

“You understand why he’s so successful, and not only him, but his coaching staff. He does a great job with trusting his coaches to get the job done,” Newton explained.

“It’s a common theme: Get the job done or, if not, we’re going to find somebody to get the job done. With that type of mantra, with him, he’s going to put people in the best position to succeed.”

The Patriots open the season on Sept. 13 vs. the Dolphins.

