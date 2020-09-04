Pitching falters as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener with Blue Jays

Though the Red Sox (12-27) never led, they racked up 11 hits and rallied multiple times to keep the game close. After pulling within 5-4 with a two-run fifth, they answered Toronto’s three runs in the sixth with three of their own, stranding both the tying and go-ahead runs when both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts hit infield pop outs. The two, plus cleanup hitter J.D. Martinez, were a combined 0-for-11.

Travis Shaw went 3-for-4 in a return to Fenway Park, cracking one home run and coming within inches of a second, as the Toronto Blue Jays won the first game of a 7-inning doubleheader, 8-7, on Friday.

Blue Jays closer Anthony Bass worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning to end it.

Zack Godley started for the Sox, allowing four runs and two homers in just three innings. It became a bullpen game from that point forward, with the Sox utilizing Jeffrey Springs, Marcus Walden, and Robert Stock. Only Stock failed to allow a run, though the three runs scored when Walden pitched in the sixth were unearned due to an Alex Verdugo fielding error.

The second game of the doubleheader is a makeup for last month’s game in Buffalo, N.Y., that the teams opted not to play in support of equality, meaning the Red Sox will play as the visitors at Fenway Park for the first time in the park’s storied history. Verdugo shifted to designated hitter, still batting leadoff, followed by Yairo Munoz (taking Verdugo’s spot in right field), Devers (3B), Christian Vazquez (C), Michael Chavis (2B), Jackie Bradley Jr. (CF), Bobby Dalbec (1B), Tzu-Wei Lin (LF), and Jonathan Arauz (SS).

