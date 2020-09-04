Terry Francona recovering, says Indians boss, but return to bench not close

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is feeling better after undergoing surgeries and a hospital stay, but it may be some time before he’s healthy enough to rejoin the AL Central leaders.

Francona has missed 23 games after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue at the Cleveland Clinic and then having complications from blood clotting.

“The good news is he is feeling better,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, who visited the 61-year-old Francona at his downtown apartment on Friday. “He still is recovering, so it will still be a little while before he rejoins us, but I was real encouraged by the way he looked today and I know he said he’s feeling better, which is all great news.