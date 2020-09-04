Tokyo Olympics CEO says no vaccine required for 2021 Games

A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics, said Toshiro Muto , the CEO of the Tokyo Games. Muto spoke Friday after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts, and Japanese Olympic officials. “It’s not a prerequisite,” Muto said of the vaccine. “The International Olympic Committee and the WHO already discussed this matter. It’s not a condition for the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement. Of course, if vaccines are developed we’ll really appreciate it. And for Tokyo 2020 this will be great. But if you ask me if that’s a condition — it’s not a condition.” The task force meetings over the next several months will deal with issue like getting athletes into Japan, COVID-19 testing, measures to keep venues safe, anti-virus measures at the Athletes’ Village, immigration issues, and the status of fans. Japan has reported about 1,300 deaths from COVID-19 but new cases in Tokyo have fallen in the last few weeks. The challenge will be bringing in athletes representing 206 nations and territories where COVID-19 conditions are vastly different.

The most thrilling day of racing so far set the stage for more hard riding this weekend in the high mountains of the Pyrenees. Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert won the seventh stage, a 104-mile ride from Millau to Lavaur, for his second win at this year’s race. Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by leaving them behind in crosswinds on the speedy approach to the finish. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints. And British rider Adam Yates negotiated the stage’s multiple traps to keep the overall race leader’s yellow jersey. Yates has a three-second overall lead over Slovenian Primoz Roglic, with Frenchman Guillaume Martin in third, nine seconds back.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

BC picked to finish near bottom of ACC

Advertisement

Boston College was picked to finish 13th among a field of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason football media poll. The Eagles’ 532 points bested only Syracuse (449) and Georgia Tech (339). Clemson, looking for a sixth straight ACC title, received 132 of 134 first-place votes. Notre Dame, playing in the ACC this season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, got the other two first-place votes. BC offensive tackle Ben Petrula and guard Zion Johnson were named to the All-ACC preseason team after earning All-ACC second-team honors as juniors last season. BC opens its season at Duke on Sept. 19 … TCU and SMU postponed their Sept. 11 game as TCU announced a cluster of Horned Frogs players and team support staff tested positive for the coronavirus. No makeup date for the game at TCU was immediately set.

SOCCER

Messi agrees to stay in Barcelona for another season

Lionel Messi said he will stay with Spanish club Barcelona for the upcoming season, despite making it clear it was time to move on, seek new challenges, and be happy somewhere else. But despite being promised that he could leave, he wasn’t allowed to. So he is staying for another year to avoid a lengthy legal battle with “the club of his life.” Messi said he wanted “to seek a new direction” in his career but didn’t want to fight with the club. He made it clear that he wasn’t happy with club president Josep Bartomeu. Messi told Barcelona 10 days ago that he wanted to leave, but the club said the clause invoked by Messi to leave had expired June 10 and that he had to pay a buyout clause of $837 million if he wanted to depart. Barcelona starts its Spanish League season against Villarreal at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Liverpool foursome player of the year finalists

Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer’s player of the year award as the Premier League champions look to win the honor for the third straight season. Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mané. Henderson has already been voted soccer writers’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season. Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association award. The winner will be announced Tuesday … For the women’s award, four players from Women’s Super League champion Chelsea — Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten, and Ji So-Yun — are on the shortlist with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little … Edin Džeko’s goal helped Bosnia-Herzegovina tie Italy, 1-1, in the UEFA Nations League at Rome, ending the Azzurri’s record winning streak at 11.

MISCELLANY

No relief in sight for NASCAR drivers

NASCAR will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test could end a driver’s championship bid. The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It’s up to each driver to protect themselves, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race. NASCAR at its discretion grants waivers for illness, emergency, or personal reasons. The waiver maintains playoff eligibility, if the driver qualifies, but no points are awarded while sidelined. A waiver during the playoffs would allow the driver to return once medically cleared, but they would have lost valuable points needed to advance into the next round. Kevin Harvick is the top seed in the playoffs … American John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the European Tour’s Andalucía Masters after being the only player with two under-par rounds at Valderrama Golf Club in Cadiz, Spain. Catlin, in a four-way tie for the lead to start the day, had a 1-under-par 70 to his opening round of 69. At 3 under overall, Catlin leads Connor Syme (72), Jamie Donaldson (69), and Pablo Larrazábal (70) … Four-time British Olympic champion Mo Farah and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels. Hassan first improved the previous women’s mark of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune in 2008 by covering 18.930 kilometers. In the final race of the meeting, Farah broke Haile Gebrselassie’s 13-year-old record of 21,285 kilometers,, establishing a new world mark of 21.330 kilometers.