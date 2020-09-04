Triston Casas has a plan at the plate, and it’s getting attention in Pawtucket

“Anytime anyone spends any time with him, you can appreciate why we drafted him as high as we did,” Pawtucket manager Billy McMillon said Friday. “He has an understanding of his swing. I think the thing that’s really impressive is that he understands his strengths. He gives professional at-bats. He had an 0-2 walk a couple of days ago, which someone with his experience, it’s really good to see.”

If you listen to Red Sox prospect Triston Casas talk hitting, you might forget he’s just 20 years old and hasn’t played above Single A. Their first-round pick in 2018 carries an advanced approach, one that is turning heads at the team’s alternate site in Pawtucket.

Casas grew up watching Joey Votto, arguably the most detail-oriented and meticulous hitter in the majors. Much of Votto’s approach centers around working counts — he has a career .420 on-base percentage — and driving the ball on a line to all fields. Votto also takes the old-school approach of choking up on the bat, occasionally surrendering power for more control and making him less prone to strike out.

Like Votto, Casas sits in a crouch stance and chokes up on the bat. When he has two strikes, he spreads his legs to limit the amount of movement in his swing.

“It was just something that I watched him do and I liked the results I was getting. I liked the way I felt in the box,” Casas said.

Last season in Greenville, the first baseman hit .254 with 19 homers. He struck out 23.5 percent of the time, but also tallied a 11.8 percent walk rate and an .820 OPS. This week, he homered twice in as many days, including one against Red Sox reliever Marcus Walden.

Casas’s approach takes on different forms and has evolved as he’s matured. When he initially reached the minors, Casas implemented his two-strike approach from the first pitch of the at-bat.

“I was trying to make an adjustment to the high velocity,” Casas said. “Adjustments to very quality pitching coming from high school, so I went from one extreme to another, and wanted to find a balance between the success I had in high school and the way I saw myself progressing in professional baseball.”

The balance now for Casas, who is 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, centers around controlled aggression, which in a lot of cases is not an easy approach to master. Before getting to two strikes, Casas certainly tries to do damage, but he never wants to get outside of hitting the ball to all fields. Once he gets to two strikes, it becomes about protecting the strike zone, but also making sure he grinds out the at-bat. He wants the opposing pitcher to feel him.

In a game that’s filled with whopping strikeout rates and a ton of homers, Casas is attempting to zig while the rest of baseball zags.

“He’s not trying to do too much,” McMillon said, “but he’s also in a position that if they do make a bad pitch, he’s able to capitalize on it. He understands a little more about hitting, and I think he’s willing to maybe sacrifice potential power for hitting the ball where it’s pitched, and all over the field. Some guys have that ability. I think that’s going to play well for him.”

It will be a while before Red Sox fans will see Casas in a major league uniform, but just like in the batter’s box, a patient and calculated approach is guiding him.

“I feel like getting this opportunity to come up here and play against the older guys, and the way that I’ve put together at-bats, I definitely feel like I’ve put together a good reputation around the camp,” Casas said. “In terms of getting to the big leagues quicker, I’m not too sure. I don’t really try to focus on that.”

