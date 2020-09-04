Washington releases veteran running back Adrian Peterson

“It’s not about what he hasn’t done or anything like that, but it’s about what this group of backs has shown us, especially in the way that the offense has headed,” Rivera said. “Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer.”

Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.

Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger.

Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fourth stop of a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He originally signed in the summer of 2018 after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a knee injury, and kept his starting job in 2019.

Now, after Guice’s release following a domestic violence arrest, he, Peterson and longtime third-down back Chris Thompson are all gone, and the backfield has a decidedly young look. Replacing them will be a committee approach between rookies Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love, and free agent additions Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.

“We’re about to find out what our young players can do more so than anything else,” Rivera said. “One of the things we have to find out is where we are with those guys. This is also what this allows us to do, is play these young players and put them in a position where they’ll be on the field.”

Love is finally healthy after a knee injury ended his college career in December 2018. Gibson excited Washington by playing a hybrid running back/receiver role at Memphis, and Rivera compared his potential to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Gibson has done a good job in training camp but was vague about his role Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“This is a very talented, gifted young man that did a lot of different things,” Rivera said Thursday. "We’re trying to hone his skills to fit what we believe he can do. It’s been an interesting growth period. It’s been good.”

Peterson is now thrown into limbo after being blindsided by his release. He’s 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.

“I still want to play the game,” Peterson said in a radio appearance on Washington's 106.7 FM. “That’s something I’ve said for the past couple of years now, and I felt like I had a great camp.”

Rivera told his players of the decision to release Peterson and made it clear it was no accident this happened before cut day. He wanted to give Peterson his own day as a sign of respect.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted that he was a huge fan of Peterson growing up and wished him the best of luck.

“Having the opportunity to be his teammate and learn from him has been an experience I’ll never forget,” Haskins said. “Thank you for always having my back, big bro! I’m going to make you proud.”

Cowboys’ Gregory reinstated

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.

Gregory won’t be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.

The 27-year-old can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings, and will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanks,” Gregory wrote on Twitter. “It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas and teammate.”

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February 2019, not long after playing 14 games in one of just two seasons that hasn’t been interrupted or wiped out by a suspension since he was drafted in 2015.

The previous yearlong ban kept Gregory out in 2017. He had his best year in 2018 with a career highs of six sacks and 14 games.

Bills release two linebackers

The Buffalo Bills released linebackers Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson, and placed veteran fullback Patrick DiMarco on injured reserve.

The Bills also activated tight end Tommy Sweeney from the physically unable to perform list.

Joseph was Buffalo’s fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft but missed his rookie season after having shoulder surgery. Thompson was an undrafted free agent who appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons in Buffalo.

DiMarco missed much of the past two weeks with a neck injury. That led to the Bills converting undrafted rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam to fullback.

DiMarco is a 10-year veteran who spent the past three seasons in Buffalo and was entering the final year of his contract. He was valued for his leadership while his playing time decreased.

Sweeney had been sidelined with a foot injury since the Bills opened training camp in late July.

The moves leave Buffalo with a 78-player roster. The Bills open the season by hosting the New York Jets on Sept. 13.

Raiders cut safety Randall

The Las Vegas Raiders released safety Damarious Randall. He is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.

The move with Randall likely signals that the Raiders will use Erik Harris and Jeff Heath as the main free safeties alongside strong safety Johnathan Abram.

Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.

Former All-Pro punter Montgomery dead

Greg Montgomery, the All-Pro punter who spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, has died. He was 55.

Montgomery died Aug. 23, according to an obituary posted by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Montgomery was an All-Pro in 1993 for the Oilers, and that was one of three times he led the NFL in punting. He finished his career with a 43.6-yard average in 142 games.

Montgomery is also Michigan State’s career leader in punting average at 45.2 yards. In 1986, he set a Big Ten record that still stands with 49.7 yards per punt in league games.