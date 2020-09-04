′You lick your wounds . . . you move on’ is Celtics’ mantra before Game 4

Nevertheless, when Anunoby caught a perfect crosscourt inbounds pass from Lowry and his improbable buzzer-beating 3-pointer slid through the basket to give the Raptors the stunning 104-103 win in Game 3 of their playoff series Thursday, the Celtics were in a daze.

But somewhere, there was miscommunication. Jaylen Brown did not see Raptors forward OG Anunoby slither to the left corner. Maybe Jayson Tatum and Smart did not do enough to alert him. Maybe the zone defense was a mistake.

Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga stood on the sidelines with his arms raised high, a last-second tutorial for Tacko Fall in case he needed any instructions about how to keep Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from doing the impossible. Other coaches pointed and barked instructions, and Marcus Smart did the same from his spot on the floor.

Daniel Theis stood with his palms in the air in a what-the-heck-just-happened way, and watched the Raptors celebrate. Brown, who had nearly blocked the shot before flying off the court, avoided the swarm as he slowly walked back to the bench.

It all felt like an end, even though it was not. These NBA playoffs, with the neutral setting and increasingly wacky endings, have at times felt like the NCAA Tournament. But one big difference is that one night of magic cannot end another team’s season in Orlando. And even though the Celtics were frustrated, deflated, and angry after the loss, they still hold a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series. Now, they must regroup.

“So you lick your wounds, you’re feeling whatever emotions you’re feeling, and then you move on,” coach Brad Stevens said Friday. “You try your best to do what you can, to control what you can, to be the best that you can. And for some people, putting a chip on that shoulder is the way to go about it. For others, it’s just being able to focus a little bit more on the task at hand in that moment. Everybody’s a little bit different in that. But at the end of the day, I love this team. I love their competitive spirit.”

Stevens acknowledged that Thursday’s loss was a bitter pill, but he also pointed out that his team was perilously close to losing Game 2, and it did not.

While Anunoby’s shot will be the indelible moment from Game 3, Theis pointed out that the 47 minutes, 55 seconds that preceded it were considerably more important.

“Obviously it was painful [Thursday] to lose a game like this,” he said. “But we should have never been in that situation. We were up 10 at halftime and we just blew the lead at the beginning of the third. So it’s all about us. We have to play better, especially at the beginning of the games and in the third quarter, so we don’t get in a situation like this to lose the game by the last shot.”

For the Celtics to avoid a similar fate Saturday in Game 4, they will need to slow down Lowry. The All-Star point guard had 31 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds on Thursday. He has made just 3 of 20 3-pointers in this series, but in Game 3 he made an impact by carving through the lane as he pleased.

“We had a lot of breakdowns,” Smart said. “The fact that Kyle Lowry was being able to get into the paint and finish the way he was, it’s on the guards and it’s on the bigs. It’s on the guards to get back in front, do everything we can to fight back. It’s on the bigs to make sure once he gets past the first line, that they do their job on the second line.”

Theis said defending Lowry is a challenge, particularly because he sells contact so well on his drives or, as Theis put it: “It’s hard to guard, because you know he’s flopping a lot.”

So Theis said he needs to do a better job of keeping his hands back when defending so Lowry does not even have an out.

The Raptors struggled mightily from beyond the 3-pointer line over the first 10 quarters of this series, going just 26 for 102. But they hit 8 of 18 shots from beyond the arc in the second half of Game 3, none bigger than the one that stunned Boston at the end. Still, Stevens is hopeful that his players have already put it behind them.

“So if there’s anything to learn from it, we’ll learn from it,” he said. “We’ll be better in that situation if that situation comes again, but our guys have been great at the end of games all the way through the last month and were again most of the time last night. I told our guys, I don’t want any of them to lose any sleep over it. If anything, let me lose the sleep, and we’ll move on.”

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute report, Theis should have been called for a foul when Fred VanVleet converted a layup that tied the game at 101 with 21 seconds left. Also, the report stated that Lowry should have been whistled for a defensive three-seconds technical foul when Kemba Walker drove through the lane and found Theis for the go-ahead dunk with 0.5 seconds left.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.