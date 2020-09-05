Boats sink during Trump parade on Lake Travis in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Several boats participating in a parade supporting President Donald Trump have made distress calls or sunk on Lake Travis in Texas.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter that it had received “multiple calls” reporting boats in distress and sinking during a parade celebrating Trump near Austin, Texas.

The president has tweeted approvingly of boat parades on his behalf in Florida and Massachusetts. It is not the first time a water-borne Trump rally has ended with boat occupants calling for help: a similar incident took place during a parade on the Willamette River in Portland last month.