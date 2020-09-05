Ambulance crash in Dorchester injures five

Five people were injured when an ambulance crashed into a car while responding to a call in Dorchester Saturday evening, officials said.
There was no patient on board at the time of the crash, Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Boston EMS, said in an e-mail.
The crash happened on Gallivan Boulevard at Hallet Street at 6:36 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police.
Two EMS workers and three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, McLaughlin said.
She deferred further comment to Boston police.
No further information was available.
