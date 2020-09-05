Ambulance crash in Dorchester injures five

Five people were injured when an ambulance crashed into a car while responding to a call in Dorchester Saturday evening, officials said.

There was no patient on board at the time of the crash, Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Boston EMS, said in an e-mail.

The crash happened on Gallivan Boulevard at Hallet Street at 6:36 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police.