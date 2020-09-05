Barre man was allegedly killed by his tenant, a childhood friend

The victim has not been identified by authorities, but Patricia Parker said he was her ex-husband, Michael Hannon, and that their daughter and Hannon’s family was reeling with news of the killing.

A Barre man was fatally shot Friday by a childhood friend who had come to live in a small house on his property, according to the man’s ex-wife.

According to Worcester District Attorney, Joseph D. Early Jr., Robert Leger, 71, allegedly called 911 at about 8:29 a.m. Friday saying he had killed a man. Officers responded to 113 Town Farm Road, where Leger and the victim both lived on the property, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was declared dead.

Leger was immediately arrested and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Early said in a statement. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf at East Brookfield District Court Friday and he is being held without bail. He is expected at the courthouse for a status hearing on Thursday, according to the statement.

In a press conference Friday, Early described the victim as Leger’s “landlord,” and said the suspect lived in a small house on the man’s property. But their relationship went deeper than that, according to Parker, as Hannon had periodically employed Leger as part of a friendship stretching back decades.

Leger was a friend of Hannon’s at least since the victim was a teenager growing up in Fitchburg, she said in a phone interview Saturday.

Hannon had employed Leger over the years as a laborer for his bio-remediation company, said Parker, who was married to Hannon for 16 years and had a daughter with him.

“It was a reciprocal but on-and-off relationship,” she said.

Sometime in the last decade, after a divorce from Parker, Hannon had built a house with his girlfriend and apparently let Leger move onto the property, she said.

The property is in “a quieter neighborhood in Barre and on a road surrounded by newer homes,” said Albert Surabian, who lives down the street and said Hannon set the tone for a friendly neighborhood.

“Mike was very neighborly and always waving and saying hello in passing,” Surabian said in an e-mail. Hannon and his girlfriend welcomed Surabian to the area right away, dropping by with pastry from a local bakery the day after he moved in.

Neighbors are used to periodic loud noises from a nearby water company and fireworks, but Surabian said his wife remembered the clip of two gunshots, one quickly following the other Friday.

“It is tragic what happened to him and we are deeply saddened for his family and what they are now going through,” he said.

Funeral services for Hannon, which will be through Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home in Hudson, have not been set, Parker said. The office of the chief medical examiner will be performing an autopsy, according to the district attorney’s statement.

No motive has been released, and Parker said Hannon’s family has little information about what led to the killing.

Hannon’s sister “just simply said that his friend that we had known for years had shot and killed him,” Parker remembered, recounting the difficult task of telling her daughter.

“She’s struggling to accept it,” Parker said of their daughter, adding that “it’s definitely hard to make sense of that kind of violence.”

