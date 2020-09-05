Former N.H. Gov. Stephen Merrill dies at 74

Merrill died peacefully and surrounded by family, his family said in a statement. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Merrill, a Republican who opposed broad-based taxes and coined the phrase “The New Hampshire Advantage,” was 74.

Former New Hampshire Gov. Stephen Merrill, a fiscal conservative who served two terms in the 1990s, died Saturday morning at his Manchester home, according to statements by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Merrill family.

“Additional information about remembrance services will be forthcoming. We ask that you please respect the privacy of our family at this difficult time,” the statement said.

Merrill was the state’s attorney general before being elected governor in his first run for public office in 1992. He was re-elected in 1994.

In a statement, Sununu described Merrill as a “dear friend who had an incredibly positive impact on the citizens of our state. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Before he was attorney general, Merrill served as legal counsel to Sununu’s father, former Gov. John H. Sununu.

The New Hampshire Republican Party released its own statement Saturday as news of Merrill’s death came out.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former New Hampshire Governor Steve Merrill, whose dedication to New Hampshire was exemplified through his public service as our state’s Attorney General and our 77th Governor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Merrill family at this time.”

Others took to Twitter to share memories and express sorrow for the former governor’s passing.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who succeeded Merrill, called him a “reliable confidant who offered insight and advice” when she took over the governor’s office in 1997.

“A proud New Hampshire native, Steve faithfully and honorably served New Hampshire families through a life in public service,” Shaheen wrote in a tweet.

Kelly Ayotte, who represented New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2017, described Merrill as a “friend and mentor.” Ayotte was the state’s attorney general from 2004 to 2009.

“NH has lost one of our best, a great leader & extraordinary person. I will miss Steve’s brilliance, his way with words and wonderful sense of humor,” Ayotte wrote in a tweet.

Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, expressed his condolences Merrill’s family in a tweet and said “nobody had a better smile” than the former governor.

“As a legislator I worked closely with him on several issues, he was always fair and kept his word,” Buckley wrote.

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence noted in a tweet the creation of the state’s Domestic Violence Prevention Program in 1994 under then Gov. Merill, describing the program as a “fund that has helped thousands of victims and their children seek safety from domestic abuse.”





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.