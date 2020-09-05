Mass. reports 15 new deaths, 416 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The COVID-19 death toll in Massachusetts grew by 15 new deaths, the state reported Saturday. The number of confirmed cases of the disease increased with 416 new cases.

As of Saturday, there have been 8,907 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus in Massachusetts, the state reported. There have been 120,454 confirmed cases of the disease.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 14 as of Wednesday, the same level it was a day earlier. That average has ranged between 13 and 15 from Aug. 26 through Wednesday, according to the state.