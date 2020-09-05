Mass. reports 15 new deaths, 416 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The COVID-19 death toll in Massachusetts grew by 15 new deaths, the state reported Saturday. The number of confirmed cases of the disease increased with 416 new cases.
As of Saturday, there have been 8,907 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus in Massachusetts, the state reported. There have been 120,454 confirmed cases of the disease.
The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 14 as of Wednesday, the same level it was a day earlier. That average has ranged between 13 and 15 from Aug. 26 through Wednesday, according to the state.
As of Saturday,20,789 new people have been given molecular tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people tested to more than 1.8 million, the state said.
The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was .8 percent as of Friday, the state reported, down from .9 percent on Thursday.
The state also reported that 358 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 114,635 people tested as of Saturday.
The state reported that a single hospital was using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients Friday. A day earlier, two hospitals were using that capacity to treat patients with the disease.
The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly, from 318 Thursday to 323 on Friday, the state reported.
