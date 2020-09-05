Medford man arrested after allegedly breaking into elderly woman’s home

The home owner told officers she had been sitting in a back room on the first floor of her home when she heard the sound of her picture window being shattered. She said she ran toward the noise and watched Wambua hurl himself through the broken window.

Medford police received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m., saying that a break-in at a house on Intervale Avenue was in progress. Officers arrived at the scene, where they found and arrested Samuel L. Wambua, 31, of Medford, in the house.

A man was arrested for breaking and entering into an elderly woman’s home Friday afternoon, according to Medford police.

The home owner, who was not identified, told officers she attempted to flee to a neighbor’s house for help. As she ran down her driveway, Wambua allegedly grabbed her from behind, attempting to drag her back into the house.

She was able to break free of his grasp and found safety in the home of her neighbor, who called 911.

In a statement, police said Wambua allegedly re-entered the home and ransacked several rooms in search of items to steal. Officers on the scene removed him from the house and recovered jewelry he had allegedly stolen.

Wambua had lacerations on his arms from climbing through the broken window and was taken to a local hospital, then released and brought to Medford police station, according to police.

He faces charges including breaking and entering, destruction of property over $1,200, and assault and battery on a person over 60. He remained in custody Saturday.

A statement from Medford police said the town has had a string of breaking-and-entering cases in the past several weeks. Police said it was unknown whether Wambua was involved in any of those incidents.

This case and the other recent breaking-and-entering cases remain under investigation.