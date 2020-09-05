New England news in brief

Record temperatures across New England this summer have sparked wildfires, withered crops, and prompted a string of water restrictions in many communities. Portland and Caribou in Maine and Burlington, Vt., broke records for the hottest summer while Concord, N.H., had its hottest summer in 144 years, said Michael Clair from the National Weather Service in Maine. “We had long stretches of temperatures above average that just added up to the hottest summer on record in many locations,” Clair said. Several hundred miles to the south, it was also the hottest summer on record in Providence, while Bradley International Airport in Connecticut tied the record set in 1973, said Hayden Frank, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Norton, Mass. The warmer conditions are nothing new for the region. Like other parts of the country, temperatures spikes have been more noticeable over the past decade. Portland, for example, has had six of its 10 warmest summers since 2010 while Concord has had four of its warmest in the same span, according to the weather service. One reason for the sweat-inducing conditions is climate change. Scientists say the overall context of more extreme weather and higher temperatures shows global warming at work. (AP)





WELLFLEET

Shark sightings temporarily close beaches

Two beaches were briefly closed Saturday after a great white shark known to swim in the area was spotted, officials said. The shark was spotted near Maguire Landing Beach around 11 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. The water was closed to swimmers until noon, the conservancy said. Another shark sighting closed the water at Newcomb Hollow Beach until 1:38 p.m., according to the app. Buoys used to detect sharks off Cape Cod spotted the shark, named Danny by researchers who tagged him with an acoustic transmitter that helps track his location, the conservancy said.

AUGUSTA, Maine

Demand strong for absentee ballots

Nearly 120,000 Mainers have already requested absentee ballots for the November election, with Democrats making up a strong majority of early requests, the secretary of state’s office said. And the requests will keep coming. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap projects upward of 463,000 residents will vote by absentee ballot to avoid voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic. Dunlap’s office released the first breakdown of the numbers this week. About 60 percent of absentee ballot requests so far came from Democrats, who also outnumbered Republicans in absentee voting in the July primary. The deadline to request an absentee ballot online or via telephone is Oct. 29, five days before the election. As in the past, in-person voter registration can still continue right through Election Day. (AP)





COLCHESTER, Vt.

Paddlewheels recovered from sunken steamer

The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake, officials said. The paddlewheels from the steamboat Phoenix were discovered last weekend off Colchester Shoal in separate dives by Gary Lefebvre of Colchester using a remotely operated vehicle. The discovery was announced Friday by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. The Phoenix was launched in 1815. It sailed a regular schedule between Whitehall, N.Y., and St. Johns, Quebec, stopping at ports along the lake. The style of the paddlewheels and the charring indicated it came from the Phoenix, which burned off Colchester on Sept. 4, 1819, killing six of the 46 passengers and crew on board. The hull burned to the waterline and drifted south to where it came to rest on the shoal. Ice later dragged the wreckage off the shoal to where it now rests. The wreck of the Phoenix, which is part of the Vermont Underwater Historic Preserve, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is accessible to experienced scuba divers. (AP)

