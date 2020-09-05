Pair of protests — one decrying Trump, the other decrying police violence — become one in Copley Square

The Black Lives rally offered somber moments of remembrance for Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and others whose deaths have helped spur a national movement for racial equality over the summer.

Back-to-back rallies gradually formed into one as protesters with Refuse Facism marched down St. James Avenue holding a banner that read “Trump/Pence #OutNow” and joined the crowd for the Civic Youth Summit’s Black Lives, Black Voices, and Jacob Blake rally in front of Trinity Church.

Cries for justice rang out in Copley Square on Saturday as hundreds called for an end to the Trump presidency and repeated the names of men and women of color who have been killed by law enforcement.

Danny Rivera, a 19-year-old organizer from Mattapan with the Civic Youth Summit, said the nation is faced with four major challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, economic injustice, voter suppression, and police brutality.

“All these things are affecting Black and brown people disproportionately,” said Rivera, who wore a black T-shirt printed with a picture of the late Representative John Lewis and his motto “Good Trouble.”

“We’ve always had to deal with all of it,” he said. “We’re here for every victim who is still with us and every victim who was brutally murdered.”

The late afternoon rallies included moments of hope, with protesters reading poetry and upbeat music.

As the band New Legaxy broke into a funky version of “Come Together,” the music seemed to draw more to the plaza, and the crowd appeared to swell to at least a few hundred people.

Activists, artists and at least one elected official, Councilor Julia Mejia, encouraged the attendees to vote in November and continue speaking against police brutality and for reform.

“I came to this country in search of the American dream and what it felt like was a nightmare,” Mejia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, told the crowd. “The people have the power … and when we show up to the polls you’re going to demonstrate that you count.”

Members of the Boston Community Action Team were on hand, with students walking through the crowd carrying clipboards and encouraging people to register to vote on the spot.

As the summer winds down and the November election comes into view, organizers are working to keep the momentum going.

To do that, activist Kamiya Parkin, 21, of Boston, said the key is to continue with a clear message and keep supporters excited and active with events like Saturday’s in Copley Square.

“There’s so many different issues and you don’t want to overwhelm people with content, because the whole goal is so that people leave and feel energized and recharged and able to continue the movement,” she said.

The organization Refuse Facism kicked off the afternoon of demonstrations at about 4 p.m. as some 40 people gathered on the sidewalk across Dartmouth Street from the Boston Public Library.

Several held signs with messages scrawled in black marker such as “Dump Trump” and “Tyrants Out Now.”

Refuse Fascism New England spokesperson Scott Gilbert said Saturday’s demonstration was one of 26 concurrent rallies put on by the organization across the nation.





The Rev. Jacob Urena of the Order of St. Martin de Porres wore a mask that read “I Can’t Breathe” and described the current administration as one that continually demonizes Black and brown communities.

“If we provide this administration another four years, they are going to reign with no control because they won’t need to worry about another election,” said Urena, who is 23 and grew up in Mattapan. “The damage that can be done is going to be far worse.”