Shark sighting temporarily closes Wellfleet beaches

Two Wellfleet beaches were temporarily closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after a great white shark was seen in the area, officials said.

The shark was spotted near Maguire Landing Beach around 11 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. The water at the beach was closed until noon, the conservancy said.

Another shark sighting closed the water at Newcomb Hollow Beach to swimmers until 1:38 p.m., according to the app.