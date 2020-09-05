Visits to Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke suspended after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A total of 120,454 cases have been reported, including 416 new ones Saturday, the state said.

The new case at the facility, where leaders were widely criticized for failing to properly protect residents from the disease, came a day before the state reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 8,907 as of Saturday.

Visits to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke are suspended for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, a state spokeswoman said, the latest blow for a facility where scores of residents have died during the pandemic.

At the Soldiers’ Home, where routine surveillance testing of residents and staff is conducted weekly, an administrative staff member tested positive Friday, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

“While this staffer does not provide direct patient care, the Home immediately implemented its infection control protocols, which includes suspending visitation for two weeks,” Karanovich said in a statement. “Leadership and staff at the Home continue to prioritize resident and staff health and safety, adhering to strict infection control protocols.”

As of Tuesday, 76 veterans at Holyoke who died had tested positive for the coronavirus, the state has reported.

News of the Soldiers’ Home case comes as officials warned people to not drop their guard against the coronavirus, and the state ramped up outreach and enforcement efforts in some communities hit hard by the virus — including Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere, where the average daily incident rate for cases of the disease remain much higher than the rest of Massachusetts.

This weekend, the state is deploying field teams to help ensure residents follow restrictions intended to slow the spread of the disease. Massachusetts State Police are assisting local police to help enforce those rules in some areas.

Advertisement

Health officials have repeatedly warned about the threat still posed by the coronavirus, particularly after increases in cases following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

In several recent interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned about the perils of not following public health guidance over the Labor Day weekend.

If people celebrate the traditional end-of-summer holiday without taking precautions and holding large gatherings, the US could enter the fall with a new surge of coronavirus cases, he told news media last week.

During the earlier summer holidays, some people were “letting it loose a bit and having a lot of fun over the holidays,” Fauci told the STAT news site Friday.. Afterward there was a surge in cases, he said.

“We really have to avoid that with the Labor Day weekend because we do not want to go into the fall with another post-holiday surge,” Fauci said.

Governor Charlie Baker, speaking to reporters Thursday, reminded the state’s residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public, and wash their hands frequently to help slow the virus’s spread.

COVID-19 is highly contagious, he reminded the public, and everyone needs to take the disease seriously, particularly as the state embarks on another holiday weekend and the start of a new school year.

“This virus will spread, if you give it the opportunity to do so,” Baker said. “So let’s all have a nice Labor Day weekend, and do the things we know work when it comes to managing and containing COVID.”

Advertisement

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the agency is engaging this weekend in efforts to enforce COVID-19 rules regarding distancing.

That includes troopers assigned to Lawrence in recent nights and the State Police’s Marine Unit, which is assisting Gloucester police and Environmental Police with enforcement along the Annisquam River.

On Revere Beach, troopers will reach out with educational measures as well,, Procopio said in an e-mail.

The state’s field teams are being deployed over the holiday weekend in Revere, as well as Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, and Lynn, Baker said Thursday.

Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for the state’s COVID-19 command center, said officials are working closely with local police departments and those efforts are “tailored to each community.”

That work includes enforcing parking at beaches, restrictions on gathering sizes at homes, and social distancing at local parks, Mazzola said. The outreach effort will be expanded throughout the fall.

“We all must remain vigilant by wearing masks and social distancing,” he said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.