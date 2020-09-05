Toddler struck by truck in Kingston

Police received a call at 9:42 a.m. that a child had been hit by a car on Station Street, according to the statement. The child was struck by a 2004 Dodge Dakota truck driven by the Pembroke man, police said.

The child was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kingston police said i n a statement. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, who lives in Pembroke, police said.

An 18-month-old girl who apparently wandered into a street was hit by a pickup truck driven by an 88-year-old man in Kingston Saturday, authorities said.

Fire personnel arrived shortly after and began to treat the girl, who was then flown to the Boston hospital, officers said.

Joshua Hatch, a firefighter and paramedic who was on the call, said it is not clear how the girl ended up in the street.

“I believe the child was playing in the front yard before, but I don’t know what led up to her going into the street,” he said in a brief interview Saturday evening.

She was in stable condition at the hospital, Hatch said.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department assisted Kingston police with the investigation and Pembroke police assisted during the incident, the statement read.

Station Street was closed but later reopened, police said.

No further information was available Saturday evening.

