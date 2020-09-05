Will Trump get away with this, too?

Thursday’s report in The Atlantic magazine should be disqualifying. In it, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg cites multiple firsthand sources who said the president called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers,” and that he did not see why those who were wounded or died fighting for this country should be honored. Goldberg reports that Trump, who avoided serving in Vietnam, is mystified as to why anyone would choose to serve in the military. Not in awe of that choice, but mystified by it, because as the president sees it, there is nothing in it for them.

But let’s not kid ourselves that this will make much difference come November. We’ve been here before, too many times to count: Credible, corroborated reports emerge of Trump doing or saying something utterly despicable; Trump and his acolytes are initially knocked off balance by the news, then they set about denying what is plain for all to see; he and his soulless defenders gaslight critics and gull his devotees.

Sure, the president seems rattled by the latest revelations of his contempt for the military he claims to venerate.

Naturally, Trump and his defenders are denying that he said these things, that Goldberg’s unnamed sources either don’t exist or are lying. And they’re doing so with a vehemence they usually reserve for stories they see as particularly damaging — that is, true. But other reporters have backed up and added to key elements of the Atlantic story, including at Fox News (Trump called for the Fox reporter’s firing).

And the story rings true because this sounds exactly like the Trump we know. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of US Senator John McCain, who was tortured and held prisoner for over five years during the Vietnam War. “I like people who weren’t captured.” Trump attacked the Gold Star parents of Humayun Khan, killed in Iraq. He has publicly insulted generals and belittled their service. He has praised accused and convicted war criminals. Trump has failed to speak up for the troops he commands after intelligence reports that Russians paid bounties to those who would harm American fighters in Afghanistan.

It’s all shocking, but none of it is surprising. Trump, whose support among active military has been falling recently, can ill afford to lose more of their votes. It’s clear he’s worried the revelations will harm his prospects. But he’s been here before. He thought he was sunk after the release of a tape on which he boasted of forcing himself on women. He was — amazingly and appallingly — wrong.

Yes, Americans — particularly those inclined to vote for Trump — seem to value the military more than they value women. They appear to believe that failing to honor those who serve is more offensive than cozying up to one of this nation’s enemies. Will they finally part ways with Trump when it’s clear the president who excoriates football players for kneeling during the anthem talks like this about fallen service members?

One would like to think so. But as we’ve seen, Trump’s devotees will put up with a lot. And those in a position to try to break the spell have repeatedly declined to do so. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly kept working for Trump even after the president dishonored the memory of his son, who was killed in Afghanistan, and others who had fallen. And Kelly has chosen not to speak publicly now, even though he knows firsthand how reprehensible Trump is. The most generous explanation is that the retired four-star general is acting out of a sense of duty. But duty should command that he speak up now, and on the record.

Too many others will also hold back. Lindsey Graham adored John McCain, and the US Senator from South Carolina has surely seen as much of Trump’s destructiveness as anyone. Yet he chooses to be his pal, issuing red-faced defenses of what he once called indefensible.

If the Republicans who enable Trump believed this latest despicable behavior, or any of it, would alienate their voters, they would drop him like a bad habit. But they continue to debase themselves, because they know his base will forgive anything.

Even when it is as appalling and un-American as this.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.