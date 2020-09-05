Are we looking at 2020 all wrong?

Based on my conversations with panicking Democrats over the past week, I’m guessing most people would say the former — a Trump victory. But guess again. G. Elliot Morris, a data journalist at the Economist who ran the numbers for me off of his presidential forecasting model, gives Trump a 15 percent chance of winning the presidency again and Biden an 18 percent chance of winning an Electoral College landslide.

Here’s a political riddle for you. What is the more likely outcome on Nov. 3: that Donald Trump gets at least 270 electoral votes and wins re-election, or Joe Biden wins 388 electoral votes, which would include Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Florida and pretty much every Midwestern swing state except Ohio and Iowa?

Advertisement

To be fair, Morris’s model tends to be more bullish on Biden’s chances than other forecasts, but it’s a point I’ve heard from pollsters: While many Americans are fretting over the increasingly narrow possibility that Trump somehow prevails in November, they are sleeping on the equally likely possibility of a major Biden victory that could vault Democrats to control of both houses of Congress and lead to a sweeping realignment in American politics.

That’s based on what we know now. But let’s consider for a moment what is coming over the next two months. Approximately 1,000 Americans are dying every day from the coronavirus, and those numbers could get even worse as the weather turns colder, more Americans are forced indoors, and flu season ramps up. The Trump administration has largely given up on trying to contain the coronavirus and is instead focused on winning the public relations fight by narrowing testing in order to lower the number of publicly known cases. But of course doing fewer tests would mean that many Americans infected with the coronavirus wouldn’t know they have it, which would inevitably lead to more cases and more deaths.

Advertisement

The economic story is nearly as bad. According to the most recent unemployment data, 29 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, and those numbers may soon get worse. Consumer spending has tailed off. Thirty million to 40 million people are facing the possibility of eviction in the next few months; and as many as 50 million Americans may experience food insecurity. With federal coronavirus relief spending having expired more than a month ago and little indication that Republicans in Congress are willing to prime the pump, the country could be looking at a wave of bankruptcies and small business closings that would put more people out of work. The Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed last spring, buoyed tens of thousands of small businesses, but as that aid is now drying up businesses will find it difficult to survive, particularly restaurants that have been kept alive by outdoor summer dining.

Then there are the millions of American parents confronting the reality that their school-age children may be at home for the foreseeable future, making it more difficult for them to go back to work and further shredding already frayed nerves.

Now ask yourself another, less challenging riddle: Are any (or all) of these stories likely to bolster the president’s chances at reelection or harm them?

Post-convention polling gives a fairly good sense of where this race stands: unchanged over the past two weeks. Biden has a seven- or eight-point lead with Trump consistently polling in the low 40s. If Trump’s numbers never escape that 40-43 point range, we could be looking at a double-digit victory for Biden — even if you factor in votes for minor parties. That assumes that undecided voters break to the challenger. But there is reason to believe that assumption will prove correct. As Morris noted, polling data suggests that “undecideds look a lot like Biden voters. Younger, less white, less approving of Trump than the general public.” If those voters also vote Democratic in down-ballot races, it would likely reshape Capitol Hill, yielding something like 52 or 53 Democratic senators and a larger Democratic majority in the House.

Advertisement

Of course, the long tail on the opposite end of the bell curve could play out as well. Trump could narrowly win four more years in the White House. After 2016, it’s understandable that Democrats are freaking out. But if we’re being honest about the current and likely future trajectory of the 2020 race, we have to consider the possibility of a very different outcome come November.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.