The Electoral College then, now, and shortly

The Biden campaign should not be complacent. The speech he gave in Pittsburgh, in one of the swing states, indicates that he will fight Trump in those battlegrounds and avoid defeat in the Electoral College. Biden was the comeback kid during the primary and he can do it again in the general election.

John Ellis’s Sept. 1 op-ed, “Biden is on track to lose the Electoral College,” was persuasive. The possibility that Donald Trump loses the popular vote by 5 million to 7 million votes is reassuring. Yet it may be true that Joe Biden loses the election if the last three weeks are any indication. Fortunately, the race really kicks in after Labor Day.

The race is on, and Biden needs to be in full swing

Advertisement

Trump “under-polls” because people don’t want to admit they’re voting for him. The sad part is that voting while holding your nose will suffocate the whole country. Biden needs to keep providing the country with oxygen because Trump has put us in intensive care.

The coronavirus has devastated the country, and Trump’s mismanagement should not be rewarded. The victory should not go to a candidate who created the American carnage he predicted at his inaugural address. The choice is simple: America or Trump.

The swing states need to wake up. I thank John Ellis for sounding the alarm. Don’t press the snooze button.

Steven A. Ludsin

East Hampton, N.Y.





Very notion that Trump could snatch electoral win is nauseating

Just reading the title of John Ellis’s “Biden is on track to lose the Electoral College” induced a wave of nausea in those of us who read the news for clues of hope. If a lying, mean-spirited, racially insensitive nationalist is the “strong horse” destined to claim the electoral crown while Biden heads out to pasture, we are all doomed.

Julie Whitlow

Salem





Give this Green-leaning voter a good reason to back Biden

There were nearly 100 million registered voters who didn’t vote in 2016. So why doesn’t Joe Biden pursue those voters instead of trying to win over Republicans? All he’d have to do is fully embrace programs such as Medicare for All, free college, legalized marijuana, and eliminating all fossil fuel subsidies. He’d defeat Donald Trump in a landslide. But he won’t, which is why he’s starting to fade in the polls and why I’m leaning Green.

Advertisement

For all you folks warming up your fingers to wag at me if the worst happens, you can’t say, “Let’s just get him in, and we’ll hold him accountable after the election.” That defies logic. Voters have all the leverage now, before the voting.

So, I’ll make a deal with the Biden boosters: They demonstrate all those hold-him-accountable skills and force Biden to wholeheartedly sign on to one of the programs listed above, and I’ll vote for him. Otherwise, I’m voting Green, and 100 million others will stay home again.

Christopher Patton

Holliston





There’s something off about the Biden-slump drumbeat that’s being sounded

The headline “Biden is on track to lose the Electoral College” led me to expect a sharp analysis of Donald Trump’s path to victory. But what followed was little more than an argument supposing all would go right for Trump and wrong for Biden.

This passage caught my attention: “You can feel the change in the press coverage. The tone of the commentary and analysis has gone from up-tempo to downbeat. ’Biden’s doing well’ has been replaced by ’Biden’s in trouble.’ ”

Ellis’s own op-ed certainly seems to be trying to beat that drum, but I’ve seen no groundswell. It is like Trump’s frequent demural “Many people think this . . .” or “Many people are telling me . . .”

Advertisement

And, who is Ellis? He is the editor of News Items, which is essentially a blog of his favorite articles; a Republican; and a cousin of the Bushes. In 2000, privy to exit poll numbers, Ellis phoned the Bushes several times on Election Day, and led Fox News to call Florida for George W. Bush, after which other stations followed suit.

There is a lot of hanky-panky that goes on in the news industry. But I think the Globe used poor judgment by publishing this opinion piece with its sensational headline.

Deborah Katz

Brookline





Strong case made to abolish Electoral College

In one of those rare coincidences that underscore an important point, Jennifer C. Braceras’s commentary in which she defends the Electoral College (“Is the Electoral College racist?”) appears alongside John Ellis’s piece in which he illustrates how Joe Biden may well lose the election, despite winning the popular vote by 5 million to 7 million votes.

Isn’t that reason enough, in what is supposed to be the world’s greatest democracy, to abolish the Electoral College?

Jeffrey Govendo

Hopkinton





Electoral College + Lincoln = Emancipation? Not exactly

In defending the Electoral College and her claim that it does not shortchange minority voters, Jennifer C. Braceras states that it was the Electoral College that led to the end of slavery because it made Lincoln president in 1860, “even though the vast majority of Americans voted for someone else.” This statement is true but leaves out the important fact that, with or without the Electoral College, Lincoln would have become president, since he won a plurality (40 percent) of the popular vote.

Advertisement

More to the point, Braceras does not address the fundamental unfairness of a national election in which a candidate with a majority does not win, as occurred in 2000 and 2016. Contrary to her claim, the minority populations in small states would not have their voices diminished with a national vote. Rather, their votes and those of minorities in every state would be given the same weight, as it should be.

John Hart

Topsfield





By the way, NAACP’s stance has evolved

In her Sept. 1 op-ed “Is the Electoral College racist?” Jennifer Braceras cites the NAACP’s support in the 1970s for the Electoral College but does not mention that in 2008, the NAACP adopted a new resolution calling for the abolition of the Electoral College.

The Electoral College has always been a racist, antidemocratic institution, and the sooner we are rid of it, the better.

Conor McCarron

Brighton





Note that we’re not the ’United Peoples of America’

Jennifer C. Braceras wrote an excellent column concerning the Electoral College. My only comment is that she explains so well why we are called the United States of America instead of the “United Peoples of America.”

Jerry Sanders

Westwood