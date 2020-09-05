Raptors beat Celtics again and other observations as Toronto ties series at 2-2

Toronto has struggled from the 3-point line through much of this series, but it hit 17 of 44 on Saturday while Boston connected on just 7 of 35 attempts. Serge Ibaka made all four of his shots from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Two nights ago, the Celtics were 0.5 seconds away from all but finishing off the Raptors in these conference semifinals. Then OG Anunoby hit a miracle 3-pointer, and then the Raptors were revived.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points. Jaylen Brown was just 4 of 18 from the field.

The Celtics trailed, 98-90, when Daniel Theis missed a pair of free throws with one minute left, which should have finished them off. But Marcus Smart battled to keep the offensive rebound alive and it ended up in the hands of Jayson Tatum, who converted a 3-point play to pull Boston within 5.

Fred VanVleet then missed a 3-pointer, giving Boston a chance, but Tatum was whistled for an offensive foul when he rushed upcourt on a fast break.

Observations from the game:

▪ Kemba Walker attempted just nine shots, which is simply not enough, especially with Gordon Hayward sidelined.

▪ Robert Williams checked in for Theis less than three minutes into the first quarter, which is probably the earliest he has checked into his game in his career, aside from a handful of starts. He continues to be a difference-maker in this series. The Celtics were scuffling a bit at the start, but in this case the switch might also have been related to a secondary matchup, as Theis reentered the game once Serge Ibaka replaced Marc Gasol at center about five minutes later. But after playing 13 first-half minutes, Williams was used sparingly in the second as Raptors reclaimed the lead after being tied at halftime.

▪ Kyle Lowry’s 3-pointers have not fallen in this series, but he was in full attack mode at the start, drawing three fouls in the first 3:15. His frame, deceptive quickness and crafty ability to draw contact make him a nuisance when he is driving to the rim. The Celtics have said that defending Lowry’s penetration is a two-pronged duty, with backcourt resistance ideally followed by big men avoiding reach-in fouls.

▪ Jaylen Brown has played excellent defense in these playoffs, but his offense has been uneven. He missed his first five shots on Saturday, and when Walker fed him for an easy dunk midway through the second quarter, there was a sense that maybe that would spark him. Instead, he missed his next two shots badly and the struggles rolled into the third quarter, when he collected his fourth foul at the 7:39 mark.

▪ Pascal Siakam had good awareness of this fact, instantly attacking Brown for an easy basket inside on the following possession. Brown checked out at the next whistle. He was furious about the defensive miscommunication that allowed the Raptors to win Game 3 on Anunoby’s buzzer-beater, and he just did not appear engaged for much of this game.

▪ Gasol’s presence on the court continues to be a net positive for the Celtics in this series. They attack him relentlessly when he is on the court, and at the other end Gasol has had hardly any impact. Through the first three quarters Saturday, he had yet to hit a 3-pointer in this series and had taken just five free throws. The struggles have been exacerbated by the strong play of Ibaka, his replacement.

▪ Without the presence of fans, it’s a lot easier to hear some of the sounds of the game. In the second quarter Tatum was on a fast-break when he fed Smart for what would have been an easy layup, but an official called a foul on the Raptors as Tatum passed the ball. Smart was not pleased by the timing. “Come on, man!” he yelled.

▪ When the Raptors led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, it seemed like they stopped attacking on offense and bit and tried to shorten the game by running down the shot clock. That often ends up poorly, especially for a team that was really in a rhythm. Their offense did stall, but the Celtics were unable to find a rhythm at the other end. Brown missed his first three 3-pointers to stretch his start to 0 for 9 before hitting an open one after Anunoby slipped.

▪ Brad Stevens said before the game that forward Gordon Hayward, who has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle in Game 1 of the opening-round series win over the 76ers, is expected to return to Orlando on Sunday. He will then have to quarantine for four days, and Stevens cautioned that he will not be ready to return to game action “anytime soon.” So it sounds like there is no way he will play in this series, even if it reaches seven games.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.