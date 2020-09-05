Despite returning to court, NBA players remain focused on social justice fight

The NBA has players from several countries, some who are not United State residents in the offseason and English is not their first language. Trying to gather nearly 200 players in one room last week and come up with one common goal was difficult.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he wasn’t sure the owners would live up to their agreement with the players to take more of a proactive role in social issues. The players decided to resume the playoffs, but it’s inaccurate to believe all of them felt the same way.

While the NBA games have resumed and playoff intensity has returned to the Orlando bubble, there still is a level of concern as to whether the players are going to see bona fide change after their three-day boycott.

All players were united on social change. But many wanted to stay and play and were confused about the boycott and its purpose. Others, such as Lakers star LeBron James, were prepared to leave if their brethren agreed. But one of the more difficult tasks for the players and the NBPA was trying to agree on one accord and getting all players to realize the importance of issues in the US when some of their homes are abroad.

“That’s the hardest part because there’s no one solution that’s going to cater to everyone,” Lakers guard Danny Green said. “But you want to do the best thing and what’s right for the majority. If we decided to leave, that decision would not have benefited everybody. There’s guys on their rookie deal or still trying to get a deal. There’s some free agents who still haven’t had a chance to make a stamp in this league, so to make a decision for everybody doesn’t suit everybody’s situation.”

It would be unfair for those players with the most power and money to speak for those with considerably less money and stature.

“We have guys from different statures, different classes, different ages,” Green said. “It’s hard for some people to relate because they are from different countries, trying to get them to understand what’s at hand, that history is being made. Trying to make it for the better, trying to come out on the good end of history.”

Mental health also played a major part in the players’ disgruntlement. They have been in the bubble for 10 weeks with no family until this past week, unable to travel, see friends, or go to their favorite places, and are disconnected from the outside world.

Clippers forward Paul George said he was in a dark place as he struggled in the team’s first-round series win over the Mavericks. Critics became increasingly derogatory as he was ineffective throughout the series.

“That has a lot to do with it because mentally it’s kind of like Groundhog Day,” Green said. “The bubble is as good as you’re playing. You have no escapes or outside distractions if you’re not playing well, the walls are closing in more and more on you. Trust me, I know exactly what Paul is going through. You have nothing but to look at your phone and social media and all they’re doing is bullying you, trying to get you to play well. A lot of guys, it’s hard to adjust to this type of situation. I felt like in my mind we haven’t played great basketball since we got here.

“If you’re not playing well as an individual or as a group, it will get on you quick,” Green added. “The walls will close in on you a lot faster. There’s no escape. The only thing connecting you to the real world is social media, and if you’re not playing well, social media is not going to be on your side.”

In the players’ meetings, Green denied that James had any final say or was the most vocal.

“I don’t know what you guys have heard, I’ve heard many different stories, you know, ‘LeBron said this, LeBron said that,’ ‘so-and-so said this, so-and-so said that,’ which most of it was untrue,” Green said. “We had our own team meeting before the meeting, we discussed it, we were kind of with the majority of what guys wanted to do when we got in the meeting, guys had decisions, there were votes, things got heated, it was a long meeting, about three hours almost, and I think guys needed a break.

“So at that point guys were ready to get out of there when things got heated … for them to think that we were going to get everything done that night was unrealistic, but it wasn’t as crazy as everyone made it seem.”

James was one of those players who said he would leave if that’s what the majority of players wanted.

“[LeBron] was at a place where he was fighting with his mind and his heart, where his mind was in one place and his heart was in another,” Green said. “His decision was what it was ... we were always with the majority the entire time, it wasn’t like we were trying to make a decision for the entire league like, ‘Everybody’s saying yes and we’re saying no,’ that’s not what it was. So, I don’t know what you all heard or what’s going around, but it wasn’t like that.”

The decision was to resume playing, but there remains a level of uncertainty. The players are continuing to emphasize the point that they’re in the bubble for more than one reason. Social justice is critical, and so are voting rights and police reform.

“We all know that [leaving the bubble] would make a statement ... but we’re all here, we want to play,” Green said. “We know we have a chance at something special, too, but we know there’s things that are more important than winning a championship, because we’re going to be Black men forever, and that’s not going to ever change. So, when it comes down to winning a championship or doing something better for our people, we’re going to pick that first, and if we thought [walking away] was the best thing to do, then we would do that.

“But we’re still here now because this is probably the better way to do it, let everyone use this platform to speak up, and not just me, because when we’re divided we’re not as strong. We considered all options to what would be the most powerful way to get change, but we’re here and we’re ready to play, we’ve been here from Day One, and if we didn’t want to be here we wouldn’t have come to the bubble.”

ETC.

Butler, Miami a perfect match

The Heat's Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.1 points per game in seven playoff games. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Heat became the most surprising team in the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and defeated the heavily favored Bucks in the first three games of their conference semifinal series. The reason: stellar shooting from Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, as well as the leadership of All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Butler has had an interesting career, to say the least. He started in Chicago, where he developed into an All-Star despite being the last pick of the first round in 2011 He pushed for a trade, and three seasons ago the Bulls sent him to the Timberwolves for a chance to reboot.

But Butler clashed in Minnesota with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He challenged their work ethic, screamed at them during practice, demanded from them more than they wanted to give.

Philadelphia was the next stop, and while it worked at times with the 76ers, the franchise decided it would rather re-sign Tobias Harris to a lucrative deal instead of Butler. They worked out a sign-and-trade for Butler with the Heat, and it has become a perfect fit.

The Heat are known as one of the hardest-working organizations in the NBA, living by an arduous work ethic that is demanded from team president Pat Riley. Butler has long challenged teammates to work harder, but that culture was already established with the Heat.

“That’s the godfather man, the OG, a huge reason why I’m here obviously,” Butler said of Riley. “I’ll say it time and time again, he wanted me here and that’s the best feeling, knowing you’re wanted in an organization. They want you as a player. They want what you can bring to the table. He has so much trust and belief in my abilities and it trickles down the line. I’m thankful for him, [coach Erik Spoelstra], all these knuckleheads I get to hoop with. It’s a blessing to be here in Miami.”

Miami’s post-LeBron James rebuild took a few years, but the Heat added two elite shooters in Robinson and Herro, drafted franchise center Bam Adebayo, and were also helped by former Celtics Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk, and impressive rookie Kendrick Nunn.

The results are seven consecutive playoff wins, and a chance to sweep the Bucks on Sunday.

“If we play basketball the right way, not turn the ball over, guard whoever we’re supposed to guard, we can win any game,” Butler said. “We can play with anybody. It’s expected for us. We know how hard we work. We know how successful we want ourselves to be. Every day we go about it, it’s so professional. We play to win. We don’t take any of this for granted.”

Butler, of course, adds a surly attitude and a gritty style to his leadership abilities. He has attempted to prove for years that he’s a top-10 player, something that has been questioned by his former teams and NBA pundits.

“I’ve said it again and again, we truly do not care what other people say because the same people that think [positively] will be the same ones that will say something when something doesn’t go our way,” Butler said. “We stay focused on what we can control.

“Anybody can score points for us. We’ve got a team full of guys that aren’t scared to take and make shots. I love this group. I don’t need to be a 40-point-per-night scorer. That’s not my role here. My role is to impact winning. I think I did that on both sides of the ball.”

Butler dropped 40 on the Bucks in Game 1, constantly asking for the ball down the stretch. The Heat entered the playoffs as a dark horse, a team that has been disappointing since James left to return to Cleveland. Butler has galvanized this team into a contender.

“We’re a really good team, as long as we stick together,” he said. “There’s gonna be ups, there’s gonna be downs, but we do a good job of just staying right in the middle. The confidence for us comes from what we do every single day. We practice like we’re supposed to practice. We study film like we’re supposed to study film. There’s no nerves in this because we’re so confident.”

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade has been Butler’s biggest supporter and confidant since he arrived in Miami. Butler wanted a franchise to believe he was a franchise player. That has finally happened in Miami.

“I’ve watched so many great players and it’s great to have D-Wade in my corner,” he said. “I’m telling you he’s always calling, telling me about the game, what to look for. He’s been a huge help. He’s the first person to text me when I get back to the locker room. I’ve been learning.”

Said Spoelstra of Butler: “Obviously, he wants these kind of [big] moments. He wants the ball. He’s a stable, experienced guy. There’s different aspects and ways you can impact winning, unfortunately in today’s day and age, everybody looks for that final number in the box score. It’s a stars’ league and that’s why we saw Jimmy go so aggressively. He represents everything about us, who we are. Everybody feels comfortable when he’s making those decisions. He makes the appropriate feeds depending on the situation.

“He’s a great player. Certainly these are extreme circumstances. They’re not easy for anybody, so you need a level of discipline, of structure. Despite probably the word that is out there, he’s a very likable guy in the locker room.”

Layups

The hiring of Steve Nash as coach of the Nets has sparked controversy about the lack of minority head coaches in the NBA. Nash, a Hall of Famer and two-time MVP, had no head coaching experience and yet was handed one of the prime jobs in the league, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant returning to a team that reached the playoffs this season. The opportunity to get Nash, considered a basketball genius and a good man, was too irresistible for general manager Sean Marks to pass up. And if Nash was his only choice, then he should have hired him. There isn’t any reason for Marks to give an African-American an obligatory interview with no chance to getting the job. But there needs to be more diversity among coaches. Former Celtics assistant and Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is a prime candidate for jobs in Philadelphia and New Orleans. There are also openings in Chicago and Indiana. There are plenty of minority candidates awaiting opportunities, such as Sam Cassell, Darvin Ham, Wes Unseld Jr., and Jamahl Mosley. It is discouraging when Nash gets a job without letting teams know — except for Brooklyn — that he was interested in coaching. “It caught me off guard,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I’ve known Steve for a long time and I talked to him quite a bit and I talked to him quite a bit recently, so he kept all that to himself.” But Nash’s case may be special because of his standing among the league’s greats and his reputation for not having an ego. That is likely to serve him well in dealing with Irving … Brandon Ingram won the Most Improved Player Award this past week, but his winning speaks to the overall confusion of what the award actually means. Is the No. 2 overall pick taking a significant step forward means he was most improved? Or does a player such as Devonte’ Graham, who quadrupled his scoring average from his rookie season, deserve the award? While Ingram improved with the Pelicans and made his first All-Star Game, No. 2 overall picks are generally drafted to make All-Star teams. Graham, a second-round pick, became a primary weapon on Charlotte after the departure of Kemba Walker. High lottery picks making the expected progress in their careers should not constitute a Most Improved Player, but that seems to be the trend.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.