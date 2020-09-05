First-place A’s beat up Padres to end three-game slide

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings. The lefty is on a nice roll after going 0-2 over his initial five outings. The A’s haven’t lost more than three straight since a five-game skid from May 28-June 2, 2019.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and the Oakland Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the visiting San Diego Padres, 8-4, on Saturday.

Manaea went 4-0 over the final month last season after coming back from shoulder surgery, and then was the losing pitcher in the AL wild-card game against Tampa Bay.

Austin Nola homered and Eric Hosmer had a run-scoring groundout, but San Diego lacked the same potent offense of a night earlier when Fernando Tatís Jr. homered and drove in three runs.

Hosmer was ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the eighth after arguing a called third strike.

Tatís — who began the day tied with Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead at 14 — finished 1 for 4 with a ninth-inning double and two strikeouts on a scorching September day amid another Bay Area heatwave, which typically causes the ball to carry even more.

The Padres, who at 24-17 are second in the NL West behind the major league-leading Dodgers, have scored 41 runs over their last six games.

“I feel like the boys are prepared, prepared for this. We have a really good team,” Tatís said. “We’re just glad everybody’s bringing it together and bringing it at the same time.”

Altuve lands on IL

Astros star Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

The move is retroactive to Friday after the second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday’s game against Texas.

The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games, including six multihit games. He recorded his 1,600th hit Thursday, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Aledmys Diaz and Jake Mayfield are expected to play second base during Altuve’s absence.

Nationals extend GM Rizzo

The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.

Manager Dave Martinez hopes he is next up.

The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

Rizzo’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Martinez said his boss earned his new deal.

“He deserves it,” Martinez said. “He built this organization and good for him.

“He gets more years to build this up again and do it again.”

On the same day the Nationals renewed their commitment to Rizzo, the team recalled top prospect Carter Kieboom from its alternate training site to start at third base.

Meanwhile, Martinez is in the final year of a three-year contract that includes a club option for 2021. So far, there has been no announcement from the team about next season and beyond.

“Mike’s is done. Mine should be coming around the corner pretty soon,” Martinez said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Martinez insisted he doesn’t worry about his contract status.

“For me I never really think about it, honestly,” Martinez said. “I know they’re going to do the right thing. I do believe that. I have a good relationship with the Lerner family. They know how I feel about being here and I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

Added Martinez: “Today is about Mike . . . I owe him a lot. He’s the first guy to give me a chance to manage in the big leagues and we won a championship together.”

Martinez is 188-173 in his three seasons.

Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations. With Rizzo guiding the direction of the team, the Nationals are 951–867 — the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball’s third-best record at 743–590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.

Rizzo joined the team in 2006 as assistant general manager.

Kieboom, a first-round pick in 2016, was hitting only .200 with no homers when he was optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va., on Aug. 26. Kieboom, 23, was recalled after spending the minimum 10 days at the site.

Kieboom was in the starting lineup at Atlanta on Saturday night. Martinez said third base will belong to the rookie the remainder of the season.

“He’s going to play third base the rest of the year,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to see what he can do. It’s a perfect opportunity for him to go out there and play every day.”

Infielder Wilmer Difo was designated for assignment.

Santander done for year

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two straight 100-loss seasons. Baltimore took a 17-21 record into Saturday night’s game against the Yankees.

Santander sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader against New York on Friday.

“When he came out of the game, that didn’t look good,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “That one definitely hurt.”

With three weeks to go in the abbreviated 60-game schedule, the Orioles are bracing for finishing without Santander, who was batting .261 to go with his team-leading 11 homers and 32 RBIs.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” Hyde said. “Really happy with the year he’s had. It’s a huge loss for us and he’s very disappointed.”

Santander, 25, broke into the majors with Baltimore in 2017. He has a career batting average of .252 with 32 home runs (including 20 last year) and 99 RBIs.

Hyde said DJ Stewart will get the majority of playing time in right field. Stewart was 0 for 16 through Friday.