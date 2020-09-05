Game 41: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox split a doubleheader on Friday to make up for the teams’ postponed game when the Red Sox last played the Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y. The Blue Jays won the first game, 8-7, and the Red Sox won the nightcap (as the visitor), 3-2.

Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.20 ERA)

RED SOX (13-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Weber: Cavan Biggio 4-5, Santiago Espinal 1-1, Randal Grichuk 2-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1-6, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-3, Teoscar Hernández 2-3, Danny Jansen 2-5, Reese McGuire 0-1, Joe Panik 0-2, Travis Shaw 2-5, Rowdy Tellez 1-5, Jonathan Villar 1-3

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Xander Bogaerts 4-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-6, Rafael Devers 1-5, J.D. Martinez 0-7, Yairo Muñoz 1-2, José Peraza 6-21, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Alex Verdugo 2-6, Christian Vázquez 3-5

Stat of the day: Yairo Munoz (6 for 7 in Friday’s doubleheader) has 11 3-hit games in his 200-game career.

Notes: Weber allowed two runs in three innings in a start against Toronto Aug. 7 at Fenway Park ... The Blue Jays are on a stretch of 28 games in 27 days ... Anderson allowed one run and struck out eight in five innings of work against the Orioles on Monday ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has a seven-game hitting streak ... Alex Verdugo has raised his batting average from .306 to .333 in his last five games.