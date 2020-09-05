Josh Rosen leads parade of backup quarterbacks cut loose

Perhaps most noteworthy was Miami releasing Josh Rosen , a first-round selection by Arizona in 2018 who was dealt to the Dolphins last year after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the top overall selection. Rosen was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart.

Lots of third-stringers were sent packing as the 32 teams got down to the 53-man limit. The season opens Thursday night with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

The theory that NFL teams would go with three quarterbacks to start the pandemic-impacted season took a hit Saturday.

“The most important thing is to kind of move forward and not look back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “You don’t hit on every play, on every trade, on every draft pick. Show me a team that has hit on every one. I’ll applaud that team.”

Miami also traded for versatile rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. It also got a sixth-round draft pick from the Raiders for a fourth-round choice. Bowden can play running back or receiver, and also played quarterback at Kentucky.

Alex Smith made Washington’s 53-man roster, another significant step in his remarkable comeback 22 months since severely breaking his right leg and then having medical complications. Coach Ron Rivera said there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve in the coming days. Smith might even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup in the season opener Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other quarterbacks released were veteran Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs of the Jaguars; David Blough of the Lions, who lost all five of his starts subbing for the injured Matthew Stafford in 2019; Paxton Lynch of the Steelers, who was unable to beat out Devlin “Duck” Hodges to serve as the third quarterback; Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney of the Giants; Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta of the Falcons; Chad Kelly of the Colts; and David Fales and Mike White of the Jets, who said veteran Joe Flacco passed his physical after neck surgery.

The 35-year-old Flacco joins rookie James Morgan, a fourth-round draft pick, and Sam Darnold at the quarterback spot. The Jets had three surprise cuts in center/guard Jonotthan Harrison, who started 18 games the past two seasons; linebacker James Burgess, who emerged as a starter last season after several injuries at the position; and cornerback Nate Hairston, who started six games last year.

Making the Giants was Mr. Irrelevant. Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, the final player taken in April’s draft, is on the roster. Miami kept Malcolm Perry, a star QB at Navy and now a wideout.

Deshaun Watson locks in with big money deal in Houston

Deshaun Watson announced on Twitter he has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote in the post. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career. This season, he’ll need to make due without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in the offseason.

Also Saturday, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen received a four-year deal that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. He will get $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Kansas City largely sticks with their champions

The Kansas City Chiefs are content to defend their Super Bowl title largely with the team that won it.

After signing a handful of veteran free agents during an offseason unlike any other, the Chiefs waived the majority of them, among them running back DeAndre Washington, who was signed from Oakland, and former Miami safety Adrian Colbert.

Most of the players waived as the Chiefs trimmed from their 80-man camp roster ahead of their opener Thursday night against Houston were inexpensive fliers and undrafted free agents. That’s because they spent the majority of the offseason — and the majority of their salary cap — taking care of the core group that won their first title in 50 years.

The Chiefs gave a 10-year contract extension to quarterback Patrick Mahomes that could ultimately pay him a half-billion dollars, then followed it with long-term deals for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and star tight end Travis Kelce.

The biggest name let go on defense was Breeland Speaks, the Chiefs’ second-round pick in 2018, who missed last season to an injury. The Chiefs were able to keep a couple extra players because cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who is suspended for the first four games, and defensive tackle Mike Pennel, who must sit out the first two, don’t count against their 53.

NFL will extend daily testing into regular season

Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union. In a memo to all 32 teams, the protocols for the upcoming season were detailed. They include masks being recommended but not required for players on the sidelines, except in San Francisco and Buffalo, where local regulations require them; access to team facilities on the day after a game for players and anyone else in Tiers 1 and 2 being prohibited unless they require medical treatment or the club has a short week; no travel to an away game on the day of the game; and reducing coin toss participants to one per team, with face coverings . . . Right tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee will start the season on injured reserve for the Dallas Cowboys with a chance to return after three weeks, a person with knowledge of the decision said. Collins and Lee missed almost all of training camp with injuries first-year coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t specified. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Justin March were among those released to get to the 53-man roster limit after both played all 16 games last season — mostly on special teams, but some on defense because of injuries . . . The San Francisco 49ers activated starting receiver Deebo Samuel, who caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season and also made big contributions in the running game, from the non-football injury list. The move means he is eligible to play the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona instead of staying on the NFI list because of a broken foot for at least the first eight weeks of the season . . .