Lack of production at second base a big part of Red Sox’ offensive woes

“Yes,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s safe to say that. But it’s a position where it’s not really an offensive position. If you get offense from that position and you can play defense, it’s huge. I think normally when you look at a second baseman, you look at defense and you hope you get some offense there.”

Both Michael Chavis and Jose Peraza have struggled. Before Saturday, Chavis was hitting just .218 with a whopping 41.3 percent strikeout rate in 92 plate appearances. Peraza, meanwhile, started the season hitting .283 in his first 12 games. Since then, however, he’s fallen off a cliff, batting just .183 during that stretch — he’s hitting .226 overall for the season — and is still without a homer. Is it safe to conclude the Sox haven’t gotten much out of that position?

The Red Sox haven’t had a productive 2020 season. But their production at second base has been equally disappointing.

Fair. But Chavis and Peraza aren’t necessarily defensive wizards. In fact, their offense is what typically keeps them in lineups.

Heading into spring training and then summer camp, Roenicke never committed to a full-time second baseman. Instead, he said the player producing the most will get the most playing time.

Peraza got the nod to start the season, but Chavis came into Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays sporting a three-game hit streak, resulting in an uptick in playing time.

Both Peraza and Chavis are free swingers. In Peraza’s case, he makes contact at an 82.2 percent clip, but the approach is flawed because he doesn’t have the hitting ability to match (think Rafael Devers, who chases but can still barrel a ball). Chavis still hasn’t made the adjustment to his weaknesses. After his hot start in 2019, pitchers have attacked him by expanding with sliders down and fastballs above the hands.

“If we can get back to that player we saw, however long [ago] that was — month and a half, two months — that would be really important for us and for him, too,” Roenicke said. “I think he’s done a real good job defensively. We’re just looking for the offense, too.”

Barnes looking good

After a shaky start to the season, Matt Barnes has made four consecutive appearances (combined four innings pitched) without allowing a run and striking out six.

“He’s locating the fastball better,” Roenicke said. “Velocity is up a tick. His curveball has been located well. He’ll always spike one or two. But I think when he was off he was spiking a lot. I don’t really see him doing that right now.”

Phillips Valdez has been another bright spot for the Red Sox out of the bullpen, registering a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings pitched while also striking out 24 in that span.

“I feel great,” Valdez said. “I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve been able to do this year. I think it goes with the hard work I’ve been putting in year in and year out. I think the team also knows I’m fearless when I’m pitching. I’m not afraid of anybody. I go after hitters.”

Valdez was picked up off waivers by the Sox from the Mariners back in February.

Eovaldi throws

Nate Eovaldi (right calf strain) came out of his bullpen session Friday feeling good. He will throw another one Sunday and if it goes well, the team will think about having Eovaldi partake in an up-and-down bullpen. They still haven’t put a target date on when he might return, though. “No, just because we want this thing to be gone first, so we haven’t put a date on it,” Roenicke said. “We kind of push out to think where he could show up, but I don’t want to say a date just because we keep having to push this back ... Andrew Triggs will pitch Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays.

