Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed

Nine Red Sox employees — three in player development, four in pro scouting, and two in amateur scouting — were informed their contracts wouldn’t be renewed for 2021, according to multiple major league sources.
The Sox instituted progressive pay cuts in May, but in doing so, said they wouldn’t lay off or furlough employees through the end of the season. That’s still the case, as the nine employees will be paid through the conclusion of this season.
There had been some concern inside the organization of more far-reaching cuts based on other industry patterns. The Yankees reportedly furloughed about 60 members of their player development staff and the Cubs reportedly cut double-digit player development staff members along with pro and amateur scouts amid revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Additionally, the expected elimination of short-season minor league baseball as well as shortened drafts in 2020 and 2021 have created further concerns throughout the industry about potential cuts.
For the Red Sox, the transition to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also raised the possibility of change, with the former Rays executive expected to make changes in both department structures and personnel after a year of familiarizing himself with his new organization.
For now, the scale of non-renewals by the Red Sox is closer to what might occur based on typical year-over-year turnover. Nonetheless, for those who were informed that they will have to seek new jobs, that’s little consolation.
The cuts were first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.