Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed

Nine Red Sox employees — three in player development, four in pro scouting, and two in amateur scouting — were informed their contracts wouldn’t be renewed for 2021, according to multiple major league sources.

The Sox instituted progressive pay cuts in May, but in doing so, said they wouldn’t lay off or furlough employees through the end of the season. That’s still the case, as the nine employees will be paid through the conclusion of this season.

There had been some concern inside the organization of more far-reaching cuts based on other industry patterns. The Yankees reportedly furloughed about 60 members of their player development staff and the Cubs reportedly cut double-digit player development staff members along with pro and amateur scouts amid revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.