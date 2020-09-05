Nans Peters wins 8th stage of Tour de France, Yates still leader

Rookie Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot saw his hopes of winning the race vanish. Yellow jersey holder Adam Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic , rode some seven minutes further back. Featuring three punishing ascents, the stage destroyed Pinot, who cracked in the Port de Bales. Riding at the back with other contenders, Pinot, who crashed last week at the end of Stage 1 and did not fully recover, was dropped in the day’s second ascent. He was accompanied by three teammates who gently patted him on the shoulders and tried to spur him on with kind words. Touching his lower back, Pinot could not react and his Tour hopes are effectively over — a year after he was forced to withdraw with a left leg injury.

Sandon McCoy ran for three first-half touchdowns and Army opened its season with a 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee in West Point, N.Y. … Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky, 59-0, in both teams’ season opener in Huntington, W.Va. … Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and SMU held on despite two second-half turnovers to win its first game at Texas State, 31-24, in the season opener for both teams.

Soccer

Carnell interim coach of Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls promoted Bradley Carnell to interim head coach , a day after firing Chris Armas. A former South African international who played in the World Cup, Carnell will make his debut Sunday when the struggling Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union … Midge Purce scored in stoppage time to give Sky Blue a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit in the opening game of the National Women’s Soccer League fall series in Leesburg, Va. The fall series marks the NWSL’s return to local markets after the league became the first US professional team sport to play amid the coronavirus pandemic with its Challenge Cup tournament in June and July … Raheem Sterling converted a penalty in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as England gained a measure of revenge for one of the most embarrassing results in its history by beating tiny Iceland, 1-0, in their opening Nations League group game in Rejkjavik. In 2016, England was humiliated by losing 2-1 to Iceland in the last 16 of the European Championship, a score line the country which invented the game still struggles to live down. Other Nations League winners: Belguim, 2-0, over Denmark and France, 1-0, over Sweden … In the biggest attendance so far for a soccer team in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic, host Union Berlin welcomed 4,500 fans for its 2-1 preseason friendly match win over Nuremberg.

UFC

Two bouts canceled in Las Vegas

The UFC is staging a fight show with just seven bouts after a series of cancellations related to positive COVID-19 tests. The mixed martial arts promotion held its shortest card since 2005 after canceling two bouts at late notice. Heavyweight Marcos Rogério De Lima’s bout against Alexander Romanov was scrapped about 90 minutes before the first fight at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. The UFC also canceled a bout between lightweights Thiago Moisés and Jalin Turner.

Miscellany

Bonner, Sun handle Fever

DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones added 20 each to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 96-77 victory over the Indiana Fever in Bradenton, Fla. The three combined to shoot 25 of 42 for nearly 60 percent and the Sun (9-10) strengthened their hold on the seventh of eight WNBA playoff berths with three games remaining … David “Smokey” Gaines, the former Harlem Globetrotters and ABA player who coached at Detroit-Mercy and San Diego State, died in Detroit. He was 80.Gaines died of cancer, his family said. He also contracted COVID-19 … Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya set a world record in the women’s-only race in the half marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 34 seconds in Prague. The previous record of 1:06:11 was set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in 2018 at the world half marathon championships in Valencia, Spain … Lewis Hamilton set the fastest Formula One lap in history (164.267 miles per hour) to grab the pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds … American golfer John Catlin will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. Overnight leader Catlin shot two birdies and three bogeys in a third round 1-over 72 , with Martin Kaymer (69) in second place.



