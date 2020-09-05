Revolution look to end scoring woes Sunday against host Chicago Fire

As the Revolution (2-2-5, 11 points) play their penultimate game of a six-game stretch over 24 days Sunday night at the Chicago Fire, the final touch leading to goals is still missing.

Since the MLS restart on Aug. 20, the Revolution have netted just three goals in four games, resulting in mixed results: draws against the Philadelphia Union and New York Bulls, a win over D.C. United, and the loss to NYCFC.

In Bruce Arena’s first game back on the sideline Wednesday night following a three-game suspension, the Revolution coach felt like his team was physically dominated as the recent offensive woes continued in a 2-0 loss to NYCFC.

“I guess you can say that,” Arena said Friday. “We’ve created enough chances in games to get more goals. Whether you want it to call it the final touch or not, that’s up to you. We clearly need to be better with our chances, and we can create more, as well.”

The Revolution’s recent scoring woes have coincided with the season-ending Achilles’ injury to dynamic midfielder Carlos Gil. In Gil’s absence, Arena said the team needs more production from central midfielder Cristian Penilla, who has no goals and two assists this season. The Revolution are also hoping for an impact from Kekuta Manneh and Tommy McNamara, who joined the team two games ago.

Forward Teal Bunbury said he doesn’t have an answer as to why the goals aren’t coming, but he hopes the Revolution can turn the page against the Fire.

“I think that’s the million-dollar question right now, what can we do as a team, as a unit, to start putting the ball in the back of the net?” said Bunbury. “I wish I had a clear and concise answer for you, but I think we have to just continue to put ourselves in the best position possible to score, and that’s continue to create, continue to make runs, work for one another.”

The Revolution and Fire tied, 1-1, on March 7 at Gillette Stadium in New England’s final game before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. Like the Revolution, the Fire (2-5-2, 8 points) have been inconsistent since the restart, recording one win, two losses, and one draw.

Kickoff from Solider Field in Chicago is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.