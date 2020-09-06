‘Jeopardy!’ reveals socially distanced set and Ken Jennings’s new role

“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season on Sept. 14, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be farther apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.