Boston distributes $815,000 to arts organizations from COVID-19 fund

Last week, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture awarded $815,000 worth of grants to 146 nonprofits, to help them adapt their operating models and boost virtual programming in the midst of the enduring pandemic.
The money comes from a subset of Boston’s federal CARES Act funding, officially called the Arts and Culture COVID-19 Fund. It was set aside in early summer to help support local small- and mid-sized arts groups, according to a press release.
“Supporting the organizations that bring transformative arts programming to every neighborhood in our city is imperative during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “These organizations have put a tremendous amount of effort into making sure Bostonians can still participate in the arts and express themselves creatively, and it’s important that we do what we can to ensure they remain a part of Boston’s arts community in the future.”
Among the awardees are the Boston Dance Alliance, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the City Ballet of Boston, ArtsEmerson, and the Brain Arts Organizations. The complete list of grantees is available at www.boston.gov/departments/arts-and-culture/arts-and-culture-covid-19-fund.
For some institutions, the money is a saving grace. Live venues must remain closed until the state enters Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which will occur when there is an effective virus treatment or vaccine. And thousands of artists, theater groups, and museums have struggled to make ends meet during the crisis.
In addition to the grant announcements, the City of Boston allotted $490,000 for 146 organizations through the Boston Cultural Council in early August. Local government also partnered with the Boston Center for the Arts in June to give mini-grants to more than 500 artists adversely affected by the pandemic.
