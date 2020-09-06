Boston distributes $815,000 to arts organizations from COVID-19 fund

Last week, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture awarded $815,000 worth of grants to 146 nonprofits, to help them adapt their operating models and boost virtual programming in the midst of the enduring pandemic.

The money comes from a subset of Boston’s federal CARES Act funding, officially called the Arts and Culture COVID-19 Fund. It was set aside in early summer to help support local small- and mid-sized arts groups, according to a press release.

“Supporting the organizations that bring transformative arts programming to every neighborhood in our city is imperative during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “These organizations have put a tremendous amount of effort into making sure Bostonians can still participate in the arts and express themselves creatively, and it’s important that we do what we can to ensure they remain a part of Boston’s arts community in the future.”